Banorte, led by Carlos Hank González, is recognized by International Banker for its innovation and commitment to sustainability

MEXICO CITY, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Financiero Banorte was distinguished by the specialized publication International Banker with the awards for Best Innovation in Retail Banking 2026 in Mexico and Sustainable Bank of the Year 2026 in Mexico.

This recognition confirms that Banorte's customer-centric strategy, its vision to offer hyper-personalized financial solutions, its agile and timely adaptation to technology and innovation, as well as its commitment to Mexico's social and environmental future, is on the right track.

Carlos Hank González, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero Banorte, said: "Sustainability and innovation are present in everything we do, they are part of Banorte's DNA. This recognition is the result of generating new financial solutions that are environmentally responsible and hyper-personalized so that our clients can fulfill their dreams".

As part of its commitment to the environment, Banorte has developed and placed financial products focused on reducing its carbon footprint, such as Hipoteca Verde and Autoestrene Verde. In addition, in 2025 it carried out the reforestation and/or conservation of 241,561 trees, making significant progress towards its goal of encouraging the growth of one million trees by 2030.

About International Banker

International Banker is an international magazine specializing in the financial sector, recognized for rewarding the world's most advanced institutions in terms of innovation, efficiency and leadership. Its awards honor banks that set new standards of excellence and set trends in the transformation of the global financial industry.

For more details on these awards click on the following link: https://internationalbanker.com/awards/international-banker-2026-north-south-american-awards-winners/

About Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte) offers financial services to individuals and businesses through its banking, brokerage, mutual fund management, insurance, pension, leasing and factoring, warehousing, portfolio management, and remittance businesses.

GFNorte also includes Afore XXI Banorte, the largest afore in the country by assets under management. GFNorte is a publicly traded company listed on the main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange and has 34,556 employees, 1,216 branches, 12,168 ATMs, 245,894 point-of-sale terminals, and 45,259 correspondent locations.

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SOURCE Banorte