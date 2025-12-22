Banorte, led by Carlos Hank González, is recognized by World Finance as the Best Consumer Digital Bank and Best Banking App in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Banorte was distinguished by the international magazine World Finance with the award for Best Consumer Digital Bank in Mexico in the Digital Banking Awards 2025, consolidating its leadership in technological innovation and customer experience. It was also awarded for its Banorte Móvil application as the best mobile banking platform in the country.

Carlos Hank González, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero Banorte, said: "This recognition confirms that our vision of doing the ordinary in an extraordinary way allows us to continue to innovate to deliver the best experience for our customers. At Banorte, we believe that technology combined with human talent are the key to building the bank of the future."

This award reflects Banorte's transformation in its digital processes and its vision of combining the best of the digital world with human proximity through its digital human strategy. For this reason, Banorte has positioned itself as "a bank in minutes", offering customers the possibility of opening accounts and contracting products quickly, securely and easily.

Banorte has maintained a constant investment in technology and innovation, incorporating tools based on artificial intelligence, cloud services and digital processes that strengthen security and user experience. In parallel, the bank has focused on continuous training of its staff, ensuring that every interaction with customers is backed by knowledge and empathy.

World Finance is a publication with international reach specializing in the analysis of the financial industry, international business and the global economy. It is aimed at finance professionals and the international investing public and is part of the World News Media group, a leading publisher of financial and business publications in the United Kingdom.

Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte) offers financial services to individuals and businesses through its banking, brokerage, mutual fund management, insurance, pension, leasing and factoring, warehousing, portfolio management, and remittance businesses.

GFNorte also includes Afore XXI Banorte, the largest afore in the country by assets under management. GFNorte is a publicly traded company listed on the main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange and has 34,757 employees, 1,206 branches, 11,908 ATMs, 241,897 point-of-sale terminals, and 19,776 correspondent locations.

