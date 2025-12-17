Banorte, under the leadership of Carlos Hank González, recognized as Best Bank in Mexico by The Banker for its innovation, strength, and client-centric approach

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Financiero Banorte was distinguished by the international publication The Banker with the award for Best Bank of the Year in Mexico, consolidating its leadership as an innovative, inclusive and customer-focused financial institution.

Carlos Hank González, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero Banorte, said: "I am proud to receive this recognition from The Banker. This award confirms that we have the best team in banking in Mexico, we are building the banking of the future with constant innovation to provide the best digital human service for our customers, employees and investors."

This recognition highlights Banorte's transformation in its digital processes and its strategy to offer hyper-personalized financial solutions that address and understand the unique needs of each customer. Through the combination of advanced technology and human proximity, Banorte has transformed the banking experience in Mexico.

These achievements are the result of Banorte's financial strength and its commitment to investing in technology, innovation and continuous training of its team, to guarantee an agile, secure and reliable experience.

With this award, Banorte reaffirms its leadership in Mexico, promoting a closer, digital and inclusive banking system.

The Banker is an international banking and finance magazine published by the Financial Times since 1926. Recognized as a leading source of analysis for industry professionals, it regulates rankings and awards that set standards of excellence in the banking industry.

Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte) offers financial services to individuals and businesses through its banking, brokerage, mutual fund management, insurance, pension, leasing and factoring, warehousing, portfolio management, and remittance businesses.

GFNorte also includes Afore XXI Banorte, the largest afore in the country by assets under management. GFNorte is a publicly traded company listed on the main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange and has 34,757 employees, 1,206 branches, 11,908 ATMs, 241,897 point-of-sale terminals, and 19,776 correspondent locations.

