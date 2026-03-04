Banorte Partners with Hitachi Vantara to Build a Future-Ready Digital Banking Platform

Seamless data center migration and mainframe storage upgrade cuts response times by 50%

and enables hyper-personalized services

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Financiero Banorte, one of Mexico's largest and most trusted financial institutions, has partnered with Hitachi Vantara, the data storage, infrastructure and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), to power a major data center relocation and digital transformation initiative designed to boost resilience, efficiency, and innovation in digital banking.

Headquartered in Monterrey, Grupo Financiero Banorte is one of the four largest commercial banks in Mexico. Founded in 1899, the bank operates more than 1,200 branches, around 7,300 ATMs, and accepts customer deposits through more than 5,200 retail stores. To reduce business risks associated with natural disasters and strengthen its digital foundation, Banorte relocated its mainframe data center from Mexico City to Querétaro. As part of this critical migration, Banorte upgraded its mainframe storage environment by implementing high-performance Hitachi Vantara Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) systems and Hitachi Universal Replicator (HUR) technologies, ensuring a seamless transition with zero data loss and minimal downtime.

For more information about Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform, please visit our website: https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/products/storage-platforms/data-platform

Working with Hitachi's expert services team, Banorte successfully migrated 450 terabytes of data in under an hour—10 minutes ahead of schedule. The new environment, powered by two mainframes and three interconnected Hitachi storage arrays, has already cut transaction response times by 50%, shaved an hour off nightly batch processing, and increased overall system capacity to support future growth.

"Our strategic goal is to turn ordinary banking services into something extraordinary. Our digital capabilities are crucial to drive this strategy, as they will allow us to deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences," said Delfin Ruiz, chief technology infrastructure officer, Banorte. "Hitachi Vantara is constantly evolving and improving their solutions, which in turn supports the growth of our own digital capabilities. We trust Hitachi's technology and people to deliver for Banorte for years to come."

The new storage solutions also enable greater utilization of mainframe cache memory, helping to ensure that 100% of operations with read and write access requirements can do so in memory rather than on disk. Ultimately, these efficiency improvements will enable the bank to grow its mainframe workloads without compromising on response times or processing speed.

"We're proud to support Banorte's vision of delivering exceptional digital banking experiences to its customers," said Adrian Johnson, chief revenue officer, Hitachi Vantara. "This successful migration showcases how our enterprise storage and services teams work in lockstep with customers to modernize critical infrastructure, reduce operational risk, and prepare for future innovation."

Hitachi Vantara's Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One) is a robust, scalable solution designed to meet the demands of modern businesses. As a hybrid cloud data platform, VSP One seamlessly integrates on-premises storage with cloud environments, enabling businesses to manage their data effortlessly across multiple locations. This hybrid approach ensures that data is accessible, secure, and optimized for performance, no matter where it resides.

For more information on Hitachi Vantara's Banking and Financial Services offerings, visit: https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/featured/data-done-right-ai-banking-revenue.

Additional Resources

Connect With Hitachi Vantara

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara is transforming the way data fuels innovation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara provides the data foundation the world's leading innovators rely on. Through data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management and digital expertise, the company helps customers build the foundation for sustainable business growth. To learn more, visit www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT(Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors – Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

SOURCE Hitachi Vantara