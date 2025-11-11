Banorte Link, new digital application for sending remittances: Carlos Hank González

New App facilitates fast and secure remittances from the U.S. to Mexico

Also, users in the U.S. will be able to pay for services in Mexico, use an electronic wallet and have a competitive exchange rate.

"Our mission with Banorte Link is to be an ally to Mexicans wherever they are, as well as to their families here in Mexico. As a bank, we support our clients beyond borders!", said Carlos Hank González, Chairman of Grupo Financiero Banorte

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Banorte Link is the new digital application for sending remittances from the United States to Mexico, offering a fast, secure, commission-free experience with a competitive exchange rate.

Its objective is to generate savings for users and their beneficiaries, eliminating the cost of commissions on remittances to Banorte accounts and allowing transactions to be made at any time, 7 days a week through four simple steps:

Download the Banorte Link app on your iOS or Android phone from the United States.

Log in to Banorte Link and choose the beneficiary to whom you want to send the remittance.

Choose the origin of the funds and how they will be received (bank account or cash).

Review and confirm remittance details

In addition, more than 30 basic services in Mexico, such as water, electricity and gas, can be paid from the United States. The application also offers an electronic wallet (digital platform that allows you to store and manage money) where you can make deposits from a bank account to make all the payments and transfers you want.

The service is operated by Uniteller, a subsidiary of Banorte regulated and licensed as a money transmitter throughout the U.S. and Mexico by the Mexican regulating authorities.

Banorte Link is available for users in the United States in Android and iOS versions.

For more information about Banorte Link services click here, or enter the following link: https://www.banorte.com/wps/portal/banorte/Home/banorte-link

For customized service, users can contact Uniteller's support center at 1 (800) 456-3492 or via email at [email protected]

About Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte) offers financial services to individuals and corporations through its banking, brokerage, fund management, insurance, pension, leasing and factoring, warehousing, portfolio management and Uniteller remittance businesses.

GFNorte also includes Afore XXI Banorte, the largest pension fund manager in the country by assets under management. GFNorte is a publicly traded company listed on the main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange and has 34,447 employees, 1,205 branches, 11,650 ATMs, 228,826 point-of-sale terminals, and 19,503 correspondent locations.

