Bansk Group to Acquire So Good So You, A Category-Leading Wellness Shot and Beverage Brand

Positions Brand to Further Expand Distribution, Drive Innovation, and Build the Category

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bansk Group ("Bansk"), a consumer-focused private investment firm dedicated to building distinctive consumer brands, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority interest in So Good So You (or the "Company"), a fast-growing functional wellness brand best known for its category-leading refrigerated wellness shots. So Good So You co-founders, Rita Katona and Eric Hall, will continue as equity holders, will maintain a seat on the board of directors, and are excited to deliver the Company's next stage of growth. Prelude Growth Partners will exit its minority investment in the Company as part of the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2014 with the mission of making wellness simple, accessible, and effective, So Good So You has established itself as a pioneer and the category leader in the rapidly growing wellness shots category. The brand offers a broad portfolio of great‑tasting, refrigerated shots formulated with high‑quality, organic ingredients designed to support a range of everyday wellness needs, including immunity, energy, digestion, and mood. Over the past four years, So Good So You has grown sales more than fivefold, driving meaningful category expansion and becoming the #1 wellness shot brand across total U.S. Multi-Outlet channels.1 So Good So You is a certified B Corporation and has built its business around sustainability, transparency, and a deep commitment to its people and the communities it serves.

"So Good So You is a category‑leading brand with a powerful combination of functional efficacy, great taste, and an authentic, purpose‑driven mission," said Brian O'Connor, Senior Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Bansk Group. "Consumers are increasingly seeking convenient, food-as-medicine solutions that fit seamlessly into their daily routines. So Good So You has been instrumental in developing the category through its high-quality products, continued sales and marketing investments, and exciting innovation across function, flavor, and format. Equally as important, the company has built a differentiated brand grounded in responsible business practices and with a clear commitment to people and the planet – values that fully align with our long‑term approach to value creation and sustainability. We are excited to partner with the entire So Good So You team to support the category and the brand's next phase of growth."

"So Good So You was founded to amplify positive impact," said co-founder and Chief Brand Officer, Rita Katona. "Throughout our journey, we've focused on making wellness accessible through intuitive functions, delicious flavors, and real-food ingredients, while honoring our ESG principles as a B Corp. We are incredibly grateful to the consumers who recognized our authenticity and quality, and to the many supportive retail partners who helped connect our brand with their guests. I couldn't be more proud of the talented and dedicated So Good So You team members who have made this growth possible, and I am excited for our continued success with the support of the Bansk team, as we expand the brand mission and reach even more consumers."

Eric Hall, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, shared, "Bansk is deeply aligned with our core values around sustainability and investment in people, and their track record of scaling purpose‑driven consumer brands makes them the ideal partner for So Good So You's next chapter. With Bansk's support, we look forward to expanding our reach and continuing to deliver products that help consumers feel good every day. We are grateful for the support from our prior investors, including Prelude Growth Partners."

Neda Daneshzadeh, co-founder and Managing Partner at Prelude Growth Partners, added, "We have been so proud to support So Good So You on its truly remarkable journey, and we look forward to seeing all they will accomplish."

Transaction Advisors

Lazard and Stifel acted as financial advisors to Bansk and Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal counsel. Piper Sandler acted as financial advisor to So Good So You and Faegre Drinker LLP acted as legal counsel.

About Bansk Group

Founded in 2019, Bansk Group is a New York-based private investment firm focused on investing in and building distinctive consumer brands. With over $5 billion in assets under management, the firm partners with differentiated brands across four primary consumer categories: personal care, consumer health, food & beverage, and household products.

Bansk's tenured group of investors and operators have invested more than $30 billion of equity capital across more than 40 transactions with some of the most innovative and well-known consumer companies in the world. With more than three decades of investment experience in the consumer products industry, a global network of relationships, and a tested value creation playbook, Bansk seeks to partner with exceptional founders and management teams to drive outsized organic and acquisitive growth and to position brands for enduring long-term success in the evolving consumer landscape. www.banskgroup.com

About So Good So You

So Good So You is the #1 wellness shot brand across total U.S. Multi-Outlet channels, helping people support everyday health with deliciously powerful functional beverages. Founded in Minneapolis, Minnesota by husband and wife team Rita Katona and Eric Hall, the company blends organic cold-pressed fruits and vegetable juices with functional ingredients like probiotics, vitamins, and adaptogens to create bold, fruit-forward wellness shots made for real life. Built on the belief that wellness should be joyful and accessible, So Good So You focuses on simple ingredients, vibrant flavors, and real functional benefits. Each refrigerated shot is designed to support everyday needs like immunity, digestion, energy, and focus, making it easy to care for your body in one quick sip.

A proud B Corp, the company produces its shots in Minneapolis at its own certified zero-waste facility powered 100% by renewable energy, and operates with a commitment to supporting the health of both people and planet. A three-time Bain Insurgent Brand, So Good So You is one of the fastest growing brands in the functional beverage space, appearing on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for six consecutive years. So Good So You is available at retailers nationwide, and recently launched a line of sparkling energy drinks nationally with Target.

About Prelude Growth Partners

Prelude Growth Partners is a leading consumer-focused growth equity firm that supports brands made for the new modern consumer. By partnering with founders and CEOs, Prelude Growth Partners provides deep category experience, value-added operational support, and a broad network to power the high potential, fast-growing consumer brands of tomorrow. Prelude Growth Partners seeks to make investments of $15 million to $75 million in each company, across branded consumer categories including food & beverage, health & wellness, beauty & personal care, pet and other consumer product and service companies. Representative past and current partner investments include: Bachan's, Made Good, Perelel, Blueland, Skin Pharm, Summer Fridays, Naturium, Sol de Janeiro, Banza, Fly By Jing and Westman Atelier. For additional information on Prelude Growth Partners, please visit www.preludegrowth.com.

Contacts

Bansk Group

Woomi Yun / Erik Carlson / Madeline Jones

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

+1 212-355-4449

So Good So You

[email protected]

1 SPINS Total U.S. MULO L52W ended 12/28/25, Wellness Shots

SOURCE Bansk Group