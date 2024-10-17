Banyan Utility Welcomes Spencer Steward as New VP of National Sales East

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Utility, an innovator in utility expense management and billing solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Spencer Steward to its team as VP of National Sales, East. With over 22 years of extensive experience in sales and partnership management in various sectors of the multifamily housing industry, Steward is set to drive innovation and growth as Banyan Utility continues to expand its footprint in the market.

Larry Bellack, CRO of Banyan Utility, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Spencer Steward to our growing Banyan Utility team. His wealth of experience, combined with his passion for building strategic partnerships, makes him an invaluable asset as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings. Spencer's deep understanding of the multifamily housing sector and customer preferences will play a key role in driving growth and delivering even greater value to our clients."

Steward brings a diverse background, having served four years as National Sales Manager at Hunter Warfield, where he led strategic efforts to grow business across the nation. Prior to this, he spent 11 years at Apartment Guide as a Market/Territory Manager, helping clients in the multifamily housing sector optimize their advertising and marketing strategies. His role at Rasmussen University as Strategic Partnerships Manager for seven years honed his expertise in building and nurturing high-impact partnerships.

Steward holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Miami and a Master's Degree from the Florida Institute of Technology. His professional journey has taken him to Miami, Fort Myers, and Tampa, providing him with a deep understanding of these key markets and their unique needs.

In his own words, Steward expressed his enthusiasm for the new role: "I am excited to be a part of the new era of Banyan Utility. The innovation that they are bringing to utility expense management and utility billing is going to make a measurable and enduring impact in the market."

Steward's appointment reflects Banyan Utility's continued commitment to delivering industry-leading solutions in utility expense management and billing services. With his strategic vision and deep industry knowledge, the company is poised for its next phase of growth.

About Banyan Utility

Banyan Utility, formerly Multifamily Utility Company, was founded in 2007 and is a leader in utility expense management and resident billing services. We are dedicated to providing a sustainable and cost-effective environment through awareness and conservation to help you increase your NOI and achieve your green energy initiatives. Our focus is providing customized utility solutions for our clients and their portfolio of communities in the US and Canada. Our innovative solutions include property management software integration, resident payment processing, in-house collections department, utility expense management, vacant cost recovery, regulatory support and submeter consulting.

