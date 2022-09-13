Baptist Health North Florida Selects Hyro to Advance Omnichannel AI-Powered Patient & Employee Engagement

Health System to Leverage Hyro's Conversational AI to Enhance Patient and Team Member Experience

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baptist Health, the most preferred health system in Northeast Florida, has chosen Hyro, the leader in plug and play conversational artificial intelligence (AI), to provide a digital workforce of AI assistants to enhance the patient and team member experience. Baptist Health's adoption of Hyro's adaptive, language-based AI assistants is helping to offload repetitive tasks such as password resets from Baptist team members and allow more time for them to focus on value-add services.

Baptist Health selects Hyro, a plug and play conversational AI company, for AI-powered patient & employee engagement across call centers.

Baptist Health continues to accelerate the adoption of digital technologies to enhance service levels while reducing costs. Earlier in 2022, Baptist sought a timely solution to handle the increased volume of calls to the service desk that would come with its impending implementation of Epic EHR across the health system. Hyro's out-of-the-box technology, which forgoes the heavy lifting of building out conversational flows using typical machine learning, has enabled Baptist to experience value in as little as 10 days.

As the largest private employer in Northeast Florida, with more than 200 points of care, Baptist Health understands that automation is a critical component of its long-term digital strategy. Amidst industry-wide call center and service desk staffing challenges, Baptist chose to focus on automating several highly utilized workflows. It internally branded the automation initiative as BELLE, Baptist Enterprise Linguistic Learning Environment, with an overarching goal of scaling call coverage with omnichannel flexibility while increasing satisfaction and limiting cost per conversation. Baptist plans to learn from its initial use cases and expand into conversational solutions for patient education, engagement and care coordination.

"We're constantly looking to enlist emerging technologies at Baptist that will allow us to optimize efficiencies while supporting team members and removing friction from patient access to care," said Aaron Miri, SVP, Chief Digital & Information Officer at Baptist Health. "We found Hyro to be the right solution to scale automation across multiple channels and help us enhance service levels for our team members, medical staff and patients alike."

"Baptist Health has long been an industry leader in adopting innovative technologies to help its staff provide best-in-class patient and employee digital services. We are excited to work with them as they begin to implement Hyro's AI assistants to enhance their HR and IT workflows, streamline administrative tasks, and unlock unique patient insights which will allow them to optimize operational efficiencies," said Israel Krush, Co-founder and CEO of Hyro. "Collaborating with Baptist also represents a key example of Hyro's continued efforts to expand the use cases we support and our ability to quickly show time to value with minimal IT and operational resources deployed across large health systems."

Recently named as Gartner® Cool Vendor™ 2022 in Conversational and Natural Language Technology, Hyro's Adaptive Communications Platform acts as a natural language engine for resolving tasks end-to-end over the phone, routing more complex tasks to the right agents, or deflecting those tasks entirely via SMS. With a strong integration to Epic EHR, to which Baptist Health has now migrated, Hyro is able to simplify complicated use cases via natural language. Instead of intent-based modeling, Hyro uses knowledge graphs and computational linguistics to instantly implement and upskill AI assistants. Data is automatically scraped, updated, and relayed to the correct endpoints, including Epic EHR fields, enabling seamless workflows.

"To fit into our digital roadmap, we were looking for time to value, high quality and an omnichannel approach,'" said Julian Ammons, Director of IT Digital Cloud Development Operations at Baptist Health. "But the X-factor for us was Hyro's Conversational Intelligence – being able to point to qualitative and quantitative analytics and show that we've automated a certain volume of tasks and demonstrate the differences we're making organizationally. That's a game changer."

About Baptist Health

Baptist Health is a faith-based, mission-driven system in Northeast Florida comprised of Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville; Baptist Medical Center Beaches; Baptist Medical Center Nassau; Baptist Medical Center South and Wolfson Children's Hospital – the region's only children's hospital. All Baptist Health hospitals, along with Baptist Home Health Care, have achieved Magnet™ status for excellence in patient care. Baptist Health is part of Coastal Community Health, a highly integrated regional hospital network focused on significant initiatives designed to enhance the quality and value of care provided to our contiguous communities. Baptist Health has the area's only dedicated heart hospital; orthopedic institute; women's services; neurological institute, including comprehensive neurosurgical services, a comprehensive stroke center and two primary stroke centers; a Bariatric Center of Excellence; a full range of psychology and psychiatry services; urgent care services; and primary and specialty care physicians' offices throughout Northeast Florida. The Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center is a regional destination for multidisciplinary cancer care, which is clinically integrated with the MD Anderson Cancer Center, the internationally renowned cancer treatment and research institution in Houston. For more details, visit baptistjax.com.

About Hyro

Hyro is healthcare's #1 Adaptive Communications Platform for providers, payers and patients. Featuring plug-and-play conversational AI, Hyro enables health systems to streamline their processes and messaging across their most valuable platforms, services and channels—including call centers, chat solutions, SMS and more. Hyro's hybrid approach of knowledge graphs and computational linguistics allows health systems to instantly adapt their conversational interfaces to ever-changing data, automating all enterprise-wide communications on one platform.

Headquartered in New York, Hyro delights clients like Mercy Health, Novant Health and Weill Cornell Medicine with conversational technologies that are quick to deploy, easy to maintain and simple to scale—conserving vital resources while generating better conversations, more conversions, and revenue-driving insights. Learn more and go adaptive at www.Hyro.ai.

Media Contact:

Aaron Bours

Hyro

+972 52-555-3675

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyro