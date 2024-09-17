"By integrating Hyro's advanced AI capabilities with the NICE CXone platform, Inova is taking a significant step forward in revolutionizing the way we engage with patients and team members," said Matthew Kull, EVP Chief Information & Digital Officer

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inova today announced that Hyro, a leading AI-powered communications platform for healthcare; and NICE, the industry's leading AI-powered customer experience provider, were selected to improve patient and staff satisfaction with AI innovation. This collaboration will allow Inova to harness the power of cutting-edge digital technologies to improve the patient and team member experience, streamline operations, and enhance the delivery of care.

Inova Health Selects Hyro and NICE to Enhance Patient and Team Member Experience and Connectivity Through AI-Powered Communications

Inova is the leading health system in the Washington, DC metropolitan region and is at the forefront of digital innovation in healthcare. With 24,000 team members caring for more than one million patients each year, Inova is committed to improving patient and team member communication through advanced AI technology. Inova will leverage Hyro's voice and chat assistants along with NICE CXone to streamline communication with patients and staff through enhanced self-service options.

Hyro's AI-powered voice and chat assistants will be embedded within Inova's newly upgraded NICE CXone platform to automate routine tasks such as answering common questions and managing appointments, making it easier and faster for patients to get the information and services they need. This innovative approach seeks to boost operational efficiency by streamlining patient communications, reducing misrouted calls, deflecting and resolving repetitive inquiries. Patients and staff will also have 24/7 access to information and self-services like appointment management, prescription refills, and clinic details.

"By integrating Hyro's advanced AI capabilities with the NICE CXone platform, Inova is taking a significant step forward in revolutionizing the way we engage with patients and team members," said Matt Kull, Executive Vice President, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Inova. "With Inova contact center agents handling more than 250,000 patient calls each month, this technology will allow for a more personalized patient experience through intuitive conversational interfaces, and improve team member productivity, ensuring that we continue to deliver the exceptional care and service that patients have come to expect from Inova."

Israel Krush, CEO & Co-Founder, Hyro, shared, "We proudly share Inova's patient-first approach to emerging technologies, and are excited to partner with NICE to bring responsible AI-powered chat and voice functionality to Inova's growing digital portfolio. With Hyro in the fold, Inova will experience expanded call coverage combined with lower operational costs to ensure best-in-class patient and employee access to care. Together, Hyro, NICE and Inova will champion the safe and successful implementation of generative and conversational AI across critical channels and services."

Inova's VP of Operations, Michelle Vassallo, will be joined by NICE's VP of Healthcare, Marcus Garcia, on Wednesday, September 25th, for a live online panel. The discussion will focus on Inova's strategy and partnership with Hyro and NICE as part of Digital Front Door Day 2024. Register for the event for free here: https://www.hyro.ai/events/dfdd-2024/

Inova is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in Northern Virginia and the Washington, D.C. metro area. We offer comprehensive care through our network of hospitals, primary and specialty care practices, emergency centers, and outpatient services. Serving over one million unique patients annually with more than four million total visits, Inova is recognized nationally for safety, quality, and patient experience. Learn more at inova.org.

Hyro, the leading Responsible AI-Powered Communications Platform for healthcare, enables health systems to safely automate workflows and conversations across their most valuable platforms, services, and channels—including call centers, websites, SMS, mobile apps, and more. To learn more, visit hyro.ai

NICE is a global leader in customer experience and artificial intelligence solutions. Their innovative cloud platforms and AI-powered applications enable organizations to deliver exceptional customer service, optimize workforce engagement, ensure compliance, and drive operational efficiency. NICE's flagship products include CXone for omnichannel customer interactions and Enlighten AI for conversational AI and analytics. To learn more, visit nice.com

