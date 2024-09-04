One Medical's Former CEO Amir Dan Rubin to Headline Hyro's Digital Front Door Day Virtual Summit

Amir Dan Rubin, renowned for his transformative leadership at One Medical, where he spearheaded its $4 billion acquisition by Amazon in 2023, will headline the event.

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyro announces the return of Digital Front Door Day, a premier virtual summit dedicated to building the new digital front door and revolutionizing healthcare access and delivery. Set to take place on September 25th, 2024, this year's event promises to be a landmark gathering for healthcare professionals and tech innovators, headlined by Amir Dan Rubin, former CEO of One Medical and Stanford Health Care and the current CEO and Founding Managing Partner of Healthier Capital.

Meet Our Headliner

Amir Dan Rubin to Headline Digital Front Door Day 2024

Amir Dan Rubin, renowned for his transformative leadership at One Medical, where he spearheaded its $4 billion acquisition by Amazon in 2023, will headline the event. Rubin's visionary approach to healthcare innovation has set new standards in patient-centered care and digital health solutions.

Other distinguished keynote speakers include:

Cris Ross , Chief Information Officer, Mayo Clinic

, Chief Information Officer, Ed Marx , Former CIO of Cleveland Clinic and CEO of Marx Advisory

, Former CIO of Cleveland Clinic and CEO of Marx Advisory Joel Vengco, SVP & Chief Information & Digital Officer, Hartford HealthCare

Barbara Casey , President, Consulting Services, Pixel Health

Event Highlights

The Leading Voices in Healthcare: 42 speakers from 32 leading healthcare organizations will share their hard-fought lessons and real-world case studies.





16 Value-Packed Sessions: Engage with thought leaders and industry experts across various sessions designed to equip you with actionable insights.





Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers, share experiences, and build relationships with fellow innovators in the healthcare sector.





Interactive Discussions: Participate in discussions that address current challenges and opportunities in building the new digital front door.

"Digital Front Door Day is not just an event; it's a movement towards more accessible and efficient healthcare for all," said Israel Krush, Hyro's CEO and Co-Founder. "We are excited to have Amir and the rest of this stellar lineup of keynote speakers bring their wealth of experience and insight to our audience.

Join the brightest stars in healthcare innovation to connect, discuss, and build the new Digital Front Door. Register for the summit for free: https://www.hyro.ai/events/dfdd-2024/

For any questions about the summit, please contact: [email protected]

Hyro, the leading Responsible AI-Powered Communications Platform for healthcare, enables healthcare providers and payers to safely automate workflows and conversations across their most valuable platforms, services, and channels—including call centers, websites, SMS, mobile apps, and more. Hyro's clients, which include Intermountain Health, Baptist Health, and EmblemHealth, benefit from AI assistants that are fully HIPAA-compliant, fast to deploy, easy to maintain, and simple to scale—generating better conversations, successful patient outcomes, and revenue-driving insights.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Hyro