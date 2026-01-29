"Bar Rescue" Star and Hospitality Entrepreneur Jon Taffer Expands Taffer's Tavern Franchise in Midtown Atlanta

Modern Tavern Concept Delivers Elevated Tavern Classics Along With Craft Signature Cocktails to The Heart of The City

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for helping turn around thousands of bars across the country on Paramount Network's "Bar Rescue", hospitality expert, entrepreneur and executive producer Jon Taffer is opening Taffer's Tavern at 1382 Peachtree St. NE in Midtown Atlanta on February 10, 2026.

“We’re bringing the soul of Taffer’s Tavern to reach more guests in a city that values warm hospitality." Post this Taffer’s Tavern is the quintessential tavern, a place to gather with your old friends and make new ones along the way.

The new location introduces an evolved menu, expanded local favorites and a next-generation design that brings the Brand's signature tavern experience to life. Designed as a modern, elevated tavern, Taffer's Tavern blends a hospitality-first approach dedicated to creating a tavern with soul, where warmth, care and consistency define the guest experience.

The Midtown Atlanta opening marks the third Taffer's Tavern location for multi-unit franchisee, Hemant Suri and his partners, following successful openings in Alpharetta, Georgia – the home to the first-ever Taffer's Tavern – and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As the entrepreneur who introduced the concept to Georgia, Suri has helped shape Taffer's Tavern into a neighborhood gathering place built on care, craft and community.

"Being the first franchisee to make Jon's idea for Taffer's Tavern a reality has been an incredible journey," said Suri. "From Alpharetta to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and now Midtown Atlanta, I've witnessed these taverns become community centers where people come together to connect, celebrate and make memories. Each new location raises the bar, and I'm proud to continue growing alongside Jon and the team as we bring the soul of Taffer's Tavern to the heart of the city."

"With Midtown Atlanta, we're bringing the soul of Taffer's Tavern to reach more guests in a city that values warm hospitality," said Taffer. "This brand was built on decades of experience in the people business, where systems support service and food and cocktails bring people together. Hemant and his team have been incredible partners from the very beginning, and this location reflects everything we believe a tavern should be."

Inspired by the energy and culture of Midtown Atlanta, the new Taffer's Tavern location is designed to serve as a neighborhood gathering place for locals, working professionals and visitors alike. Situated within one of the city's most walkable and lively districts, it fits seamlessly into the area's dining, arts and nightlife scene.

Taffer's Tavern in Midtown Atlanta also highlights the Brand's culinary evolution, featuring bold takes on familiar classics. Spirit-forward sauces, developed in collaboration with Taffer's spirits portfolio, bring distinctive flavor to classic dishes, while a refined menu of guest favorites and new offerings reflects the Brand's focus on world-class quality.

New and signature menu highlights include:

Bourbon Burger: A hearty burger layered with Taffer's bourbon signature sauce, bourbon-glazed caramelized onions and whiskey bacon, finished with aged white cheddar and served on a toasted brioche bun.

Hangover Wings: Five twice-cooked chicken wings served with celery, carrots and a choice of ranch or bleu cheese, available in Michelada, Original Buffalo, Tequila & Lime, Fireball Whiskey and Dot's Pretzel-crusted flavors.

Salted Caramel Triple Chocolate Brownie: Salted caramel triple chocolate brownie layered with house-made honey bourbon ice cream and drizzled with warm spiced rum caramel sauce.

Whiskey Business Burger: A bold burger topped with whiskey ketchup, whiskey bacon, American cheese, arugula and a fried egg, served on a warm brioche bun.

Along with its food and beverage offerings, the Midtown Atlanta location will feature proprietary cocktails crafted with Taffer's Browned Butter Bourbon – a rich, full-bodied whiskey with notes of vanilla and toffee. Created in Alpharetta, the Spirit reflects Taffer's dedication to innovation rooted in experience.

The Taffer's Tavern location at 33 S. Main Street in Alpharetta will also celebrate its fifth anniversary with the local community, the following day, on February 11, 2026. This is a milestone that truly reflects how deeply the Brand is invested in Georgia's hospitality landscape.

Taffer's Tavern Midtown is welcoming walk-ins and accepting reservations. For more information and for franchise opportunities, please visit https://tafferstavern.com. Follow Taffer's Tavern on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and Twitter.

About Taffer's Tavern

Jon Taffer, "Bar Rescue" star and award-winning hospitality expert, has launched his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer's Tavern. Taffer's Tavern is the quintessential tavern, a place to gather with your old friends and make new ones along the way. The tavern will feature outstanding signature cocktails and delicious elevated bar food. Powered by a streamlined operating model, Taffer's Tavern delivers consistency and efficiency without compromising on flavor, with partners including Shift4, Middleby Corporation and Krowne. In 2025, Jon partnered with multi-brand restaurant platform, Craveworthy Brands, to scale Taffer's Tavern, which debuted in Atlanta in 2020. For more information, visit www.tafferstavern.com/.

About Jon Taffer

Jon Taffer is America's beverage, dining & hospitality authority with nearly 40 years of experience as an award-winning hospitality expert, entrepreneur, and thought leader. Best known as executive producer and star of Paramount Network's Bar Rescue, a non-scripted reality show that spotlights Taffer as he saves failing bars from looming closure, helping Americans drink better, dine better, and love hospitality again. His latest endeavor is Taffer's Browned Butter Bourbon, a rich, bold bourbon whiskey with notes of vanilla and toffee inspired by his years of cocktail and culinary creations. In 2025, Taffer partnered with multi-brand restaurant platform, Craveworthy Brands, to scale his innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer's Tavern, which debuted in Atlanta in 2020. Taffer's Tavern is designed for modern diners who are seeking elevated tavern foods, signature crafted cocktails, and memorable hospitality experiences. Concurrently, Taffer runs Taffer Dynamics, his business consulting firm. Over the years, he has consulted for a range of well-known brands, including the NFL Network, Anheuser-Bush, Ritz-Carlton, TGI Fridays, Buffalo Wild Wings, Famous Dave's Barbecue and Fortune 500 brands such as Hyatt Hotels and Marriott International. In addition, Taffer is a best-selling author having written three books: "Raise the Bar," "Don't Bulls*t Yourself," and his newest book "The Power of Conflict: Speak Your Mind and Get the Results You Want." For more information, visit www.JonTaffer.com.

