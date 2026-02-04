Big Chicken Brings BIG Game Day Energy to Happy Valley

Shaquille O'Neal's Chicken Concept Celebrates Grand Opening on February 5 Just Steps From Penn State's Campus

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WE ARE. BIG CHICKEN.

Big Chicken , the fast casual chicken brand founded by basketball Hall of Famer and entrepreneur, Shaquille O'Neal, is opening in State College, bringing larger-than-life sandwiches, craveworthy sides and nonstop game day energy to the heart of Penn State.

Located at 480 East College Avenue inside the ōLiv Hetzel building, the new Big Chicken sits just steps from campus Known for BIG Food, BIG Flavor and BIG Fun, the menu features fan-favorite chicken sandwiches like The Shaq Attack and The Ultimate.

Located at 480 East College Avenue inside the ōLiv Hetzel building, the new Big Chicken sits just steps from campus, well positioned to fuel cravings, watch parties and post-game celebrations. The restaurant will officially celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, February 5, 2026, where the first 34 guests in line, who are also Big Chicken Rewards members or become members, will receive free Big Chicken for a year. *

Known for BIG Food, BIG Flavor and BIG Fun, the menu features fan-favorite chicken sandwiches like The Shaq Attack and The Ultimate – stacked high with Mac & Cheese and crispy onion rings – alongside crispy tenders and the Brand's Dunks. Guests can also dig into signature sides, hand-spun milkshakes and first-of-its-kind Shaq Snacks, featuring crispy tenders stacked on garlic toast with bold toppings.

Just in time for the grand opening, Big Chicken leveled up every sandwich, tender and side with its "Big Dip Energy" – a lineup of limited-time dips dropping each month, crafted for dunking, dipping and drizzling. Guests can catch a taste of Atomic Ranch, a fiery twist on a classic that pairs with just about everything.

Leading the charge, with the support of their father, Samarjit Sidhu, are siblings Harsimrat and Shubreet Sidhu – seasoned entrepreneurs with more than 12 years of experience in retail and restaurant operations. With deep roots in hospitality and family-run businesses, the duo brings both operational expertise and a community-first mindset to the Big Chicken brand.

"This location holds special meaning for our family," said Harsimrat Sidhu. "Our mother, Pukhraj Kaur, believed deeply in this community. She was instrumental in choosing State College and cultivating this partnership with Big Chicken. State College is the kind of place Big Chicken was made for – there's such a vibrant energy here, from game days to late nights on College Avenue – and we're proud to bring a place where everyone can come together over great food and good times."

The State College opening marks the first of three planned Big Chicken locations throughout Pennsylvania, with additional restaurants slated for Allentown and Wilkes-Barre, further expanding the Brand's footprint across the Keystone State.

"The Sidhu's College Avenue location puts Big Chicken in the heart of a larger-than-life sports community and a campus culture that's all about BIG energy, fandom and flavor," said Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. "Harsimrat, Shubreet and their family have been incredible partners as we grow across Pennsylvania. We're having BIG fun building this together and share nothing but BIG love for this community."

Big Chicken has more than 40 locations open and dozens more in development across North America. The Brand continues to introduce its signature BIG Flavor, BIG Food and BIG Fun to guests through arenas, airports, cruise ships and traditional storefronts, all while serving its mashup of comfort food and craveable flavors.

Big Chicken State College will be open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To learn more about BIG Food, BIG Flavor and BIG Fun in State College, visit www.bigchicken.com .

**Free Big Chicken for a year is available to the first 34 guests who are enrolled or enroll in Big Chicken's Rewards. Guests can visit https://www.bigchicken.com/app or download the Big Chicken Rewards app for iOS or Android and sign up. Limited to $10.00 per week. Terms and conditions apply.

About Big Chicken

Founded in 2018, Big Chicken fuses craveable comfort food with today's bold, modern flavors. Named as Fast Casual's Top Mover & Shaker in 2024 and backed by a dream team of partners including Craveworthy Brands, JRS Hospitality and Authentic Brands Group, the concept offers a glimpse into Founder Shaquille O'Neal's home-cooked childhood favorites and larger-than-life personality through its all-star lineup of stacked chicken sandwiches, signature sides and hand-spun shakes. With several traditional locations currently open and in development, Big Chicken offers entrepreneurs the chance to bring BIG Fun, BIG Flavor, and BIG Smiles to communities across the U.S. and abroad. To learn more about Big Chicken, visit www.bigchicken.com .

SOURCE Craveworthy Brands