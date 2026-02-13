Gregorys Coffee Launches Franchise Program, Opening The Door for Entrepreneurs to Grow With a Proven Specialty Coffee Brand

Backed by Craveworthy Brands' High-Growth, High-Impact Restaurant Platform and Established Franchise Infrastructure

After Nearly 20 Years of Perfecting The Coffee Experience, Proving The Model at Scale with More Than 50 Cafes, Gregorys is Ready for Franchising

Gregorys Coffee to Host First Franchise Open House on February 17, 2026, in Old Bridge, New Jersey for Passionate, Qualified Operators

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gregorys Coffee ("Gregorys"), the culture-defining coffee brand born in NYC, has officially launched its franchise program. After nearly 20 years of perfecting the craft coffee experience and scaling to more than 50 cafés, Gregorys is expanding through franchising with a proven brand, a time-tested model, deep guest loyalty and infrastructure built for long-term growth.

With more than 50 locations across the U.S., Gregorys has earned a loyal following of "Gregulars" by staying true to its roots: roasting high-quality, small-batch coffee, crafting fresh menu offerings in-house and creating a guest experience that is community-oriented and culture-driven.

The Brand is welcoming qualified franchisees ready to bring Gregorys' coffee experience to new communities nationwide, beginning with its first-ever Franchise Open House on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

Specialty Coffee, By The Numbers



Gregorys' commitment to authenticity comes as specialty coffee continues to shape everyday routines. With the market projected to exceed $80 billion by 2030 (Grand View Research) and 46 percent of adults consuming a specialty beverage daily (National Coffee Association), the category's scale and staying power continue to surge.

Two Decades of Hustle, Craft and Community

At its core, Gregorys has always been a founder-led coffee brand grounded in craft coffee, real culture and community connection. Since opening its first café in Manhattan in 2006, Gregorys has spent two decades earning loyalty through a quality-first approach that touches every part of the guest experience — from the coffee in the cup to the people behind the counter. Over time, the Brand has built strong equity and an operational foundation that sets the stage for its next chapter of growth.

At the heart of the Brand is its commitment to creating spaces that feel personal – cafés that serve as a daily ritual, a neighborhood gathering spot and a true "third place" for guests beyond home and work. Coffee continues to be roasted through Gregorys' New York City roastery, bringing freshness and consistency to every location, while scratch-made pastries, seasonal offerings and culinary innovation drive repeat visits throughout the day.

After years of building, operating and refining its model at scale, Gregorys decided the time was right to grow alongside franchisees who share its commitment to quality, backed by Craveworthy Brands ("Craveworthy"), a multi-brand restaurant franchisor and full-stack hospitality platform.

"We've spent years building Gregorys with intention and care to ensure it stood the test of time before opening the door to franchising," said Gregory Zamfotis, Founder of Gregorys Coffee. "Our Gregulars are the heart of this brand, and we wanted to grow in a way that protects what makes Gregorys special – the taste of our coffee, the feel of our experience. With the support of an industry leader, we're partnering with passionate operators who share that love for the hustle and grind and want to bring something meaningful to their communities."

Powered by Industry-Leading Hospitality Platform

Through the program, franchisees gain access to deep expertise across real estate, training, operations, supply chain, culinary, marketing and technology. Craveworthy's infrastructure has been built through scaling emerging and legacy restaurant brands nationwide, providing Gregorys operators with a trusted playbook designed for sustainable growth. Support begins with data-backed site selection, comprehensive onboarding and store training, followed by ongoing operational guidance to help owner-operators build strong teams and execute consistently.

With the strength of a rapidly growing hospitality portfolio, Craveworthy provides streamlined systems, purchasing power and centralized resources that allow franchisees to stay focused on delivering exceptional guest experiences. Paired with Gregorys' craft coffee identity, loyal Gregular following and proven café model, the Brand is poised for national growth and franchisees for long-term success in one of the most resilient categories.

"In my 30 years in the restaurant industry, the brands that endure start with an excellent product – but even more, they're built on people, purpose and genuine loyalty," said Gregg Majewski, CEO and Founder of Craveworthy Brands. "Gregorys has that soul. It is a coffee brand that has stood the test of time, earned a devoted community of Gregulars and now has the systems and support in place to expand above and beyond."

Now Franchising and Brewing Nationwide

Gregorys' initial franchise growth is focused on high-density, high-opportunity markets where specialty coffee is part of the daily routine – from urban neighborhoods and commuter hubs to college towns and lifestyle centers.

The Brand is well-positioned to develop across key regions, including the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Mountain West and select West Coast markets. Gregorys is seeking experienced multi-unit entrepreneurs, qualified owner-operators and strategic investors who share its uncompromising commitment to quality and hospitality.

Join The Gregular Movement

Gregorys will officially kick off its program by hosting its first Franchise Open House on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, from 4-7 p.m. ET at 2070 US-9, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 in Glenwood Green Shopping Center. Entrepreneurs are invited to taste-test Gregorys' craft coffee, explore the café experience firsthand and connect with the leadership team.

Qualified operators interested in bringing Gregorys to their community can register for the Franchise Open House here.

To learn more about Gregorys, please visit www.gregoryscoffee.com . To learn more about Craveworthy, please visit www.craveworthybrands.com .

ABOUT GREGORYS COFFEE

Founded in 2006 in Manhattan, Gregorys Coffee is a coffee roaster created by Gregory Zamfotis and his family on the belief that good coffee, good food and good people fuel the every day. With more than 50 locations across the U.S., Gregorys has earned a loyal following of "Gregulars" by staying true to its roots: roasting high-quality, small-batch coffee, crafting fresh menu offerings in-house and creating a guest experience that is community-oriented and culture-driven. Made for those hustling toward their unique ambitions, Gregorys serves purpose when it matters most. Learn more about Gregorys at www.gregoryscoffee.com.

ABOUT CRAVEWORTHY BRANDS

Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Shaquille O'Neal-founded Big Chicken, Bd's Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Flat Top Grill, Fresh Brothers Pizza, Genghis Grill, Gregorys Coffee, Hot Chicken Takeover, Krafted Smashburgers, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Nomad Dawgs, Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin' Ed's, Sigri Indian BBQ, Soom Soom Mediterranean, Taim Mediterranean Kitchen, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, is dedicated to breathing new life into legacy brands while supercharging emerging concepts. The Company brings together diverse, yet complementary brands and an accomplished, veteran leadership team in the growing culinary space. In addition to building and operating leading restaurant brands, Craveworthy Brands is active in the communities it serves and creates exciting career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its concepts with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the Company's goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at www.craveworthybrands.com .

SOURCE Craveworthy Brands