Bar Stools and Dining Chairs are The Newest Office Furniture Pieces at Madison Liquidators

MADISON, Wis., June 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators, an online leader in high-quality office furniture, is proud to announce their latest release. From office furniture manufacturer KFI come Jive Series Bar Stools, counter-height stools, and dining chairs. These bar stools are restaurant-grade seating, meant for any type of seating area where food or drinks are consumed. They are currently available to Madison Liquidators customers at their online store.

Jive Series Bar Stools and Dining Chairs Now Available at Madison Liquidators

As the costs of setting up and running a restaurant or bar are higher than ever, owners must have quality seating that will last for years to come. Having durable dining furniture and bar stools is a priority that doesn't have to be a luxury. With this in mind, Madison Liquidators has added new bar stools and counter-height stools to provide dining owners with quality solutions to furnish their new spaces while also remaining affordable.

The stools are made from thick and durable eucalyptus plywood, specially contoured to the human shape, with a high-pressure laminate surface and steel frame. Minimalist design has been employed with simple lines, traditional colors, and waterfall seats that don't dig into the backs of the seater's legs. They are further secured for the office and hospitality industries with their back handhold cutouts and stackable design so that set-up and take-down are simple while being able to be stored out of the way. Apart from the material and functional benefits, the Jive Series Bar Stools and Dining Chairs have won gold certification for low emissions and indoor air quality. This establishes the standard for the products set by KFI that the pieces release no or low harmful emissions.

While restaurants, bars, and cafes have traditionally been spaces differing heavily from office buildings, Madison Liquidators is excited to take advantage of the opportunity to increase options for this commercial office furniture staple. The latest office furniture pieces are currently available for customers at madisonliquidators.com.

SOURCE Madison Liquidators