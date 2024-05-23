Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy Names Andrew Roberts as President

Foundation's board also announces the appointment of new chair and vice chair

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy's board of directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Roberts as the Foundation's new president.

Roberts has been helping mission-driven organizations develop and implement impactful strategy for the entire course of his career. Prior to stepping into the role of president, he served as the Barbara Bush Foundation's chief operating officer for more than three years. In 2023, Roberts was honored as a Top 100 Chief Operating Officer by the OnCon Icon Awards.

Andrew Roberts, President of the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy

Before joining the Barbara Bush Foundation, Roberts held a number of leadership roles at AARP, including vice president of enterprise strategy and director of organizational effectiveness. In these positions, he developed a Malcolm Baldrige award-winning best practice strategic planning process for the organization's $250M social impact portfolio and helped build and execute a comprehensive operational improvement plan for the entire 2,600-employee nonprofit organization.

Before entering the nonprofit space, Roberts served as a management consultant, devoted to helping clients in the commercial, nonprofit and federal sectors with strategy and operations projects. He holds an MBA from the University of Maryland and degrees in Marketing and Information Technology from Florida State University.

"Andrew brings a wealth of experience in nonprofit leadership and strategy – as well as a true passion for improving lives through literacy – to his work at the Barbara Bush Foundation," said Lori Wachs, managing partner at Penultima Capital, who has served as chair of the Foundation's board since 2021. "My fellow board members and I are excited to be a part of the Foundation's continued growth and impact under his leadership."

"My time at the Barbara Bush Foundation has reinforced my belief that literacy is the key to unlocking potential in individuals, families and communities nationwide," said Roberts. "I'm honored to lead the Foundation's ongoing work to empower every American with the literacy skills they need to achieve their goals and build better lives for themselves and their families."

The Foundation's board has also announced the appointment of two new officers. Effective June 1, 2024, Denine Torr will serve as chair. Michael Levine will serve as vice chair.

Denine Torr has more than 20 years of experience in corporate philanthropy. She currently serves as vice president, corporate social responsibility & philanthropy at Dollar General Corporation, where she leads strategic development and execution of national, regional and local philanthropic-related programs and initiatives for Dollar General's 20,000+ store communities, corporate headquarters and distribution center network, and serves as the executive director for the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. She has served on the board of the Barbara Bush Foundation since 2020, and she also serves on the boards of the Governor's Early Literacy Foundation, a Tennessee-based charity, and the American Indian College Fund.

Dr. Michael Levine is a globally recognized leader in education, child development and digital innovation research, policy and philanthropy. He currently serves as senior advisor for Kapor Center, a multi-dimensional investment and philanthropic firm that invests in gap-closing initiatives and human-centered technologies to promote opportunity for all. He previously served as senior vice president, learning and impact, for Noggin, Nickelodeon's interactive learning service for preschoolers and elementary age children, as well as in leadership positions at Sesame Workshop, Asia Society and Carnegie Corporation of New York. He has served on the Barbara Bush Foundation's board since 2022.

"We're so fortunate to have this talented team of board members and staff dedicated to advancing the Barbara Bush Foundation's vital mission," said Doro Bush Koch, the Foundation's honorary chair. "I know that Mom would be as thrilled as I am to see that the work she began more than 35 years ago is still going strong and making an impact across the country."

The Barbara Bush Foundation's Board of Directors is a group of professionals representing a variety of key sectors including business, education, finance, health, media, technology and nonprofit. The full membership of the Board consists of: LaMar Bunts (Treasurer), Jeb Bush, Jr., Frances Fisher, Doro Bush Koch (Honorary Chair), Robert Koch, Michael Levine (Vice Chair), Andrew Roberts (Barbara Bush Foundation President), Raquel A. "Rocky" Rodriguez, Alice Rogoff, Honey Skinner (Secretary), Denine Torr (Chair) and Lori Wachs.

About the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy: The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy has been the nation's leading advocate for family literacy for more than three decades. Established by former First Lady Barbara Bush in 1989, the Foundation is a public charity dedicated to creating a stronger, more equitable America in which everyone has the reading, writing and comprehension skills they need to meet the challenges and opportunities of today's world. To learn more, visit www.BarbaraBush.org.

