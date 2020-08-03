Barbara Bush Foundation Partners with Barbershop Books and Penguin Young Readers to Provide Child-Friendly Reading Spaces in Baltimore and Detroit Barbershops

Developed in Harlem, Barbershop Books is a community-based program that leverages the cultural significance of barbershops in Black communities. The initiative, which targets Black boys who are four to eight years old, increases boys' access to high quality children's books, and works to increase out-of-school time reading among young Black boys. The program also provides literacy training to participating barbers. Barbershop Books is currently active in 21 states including California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Texas and Virginia.

"The news-making events of 2020 have highlighted the systemic injustices and disadvantages faced by Black Americans. We believe that literacy is the great equalizer and it is imperative that we give every family the knowledge and resources they need to live with opportunity and dignity," said British A. Robinson, Barbara Bush Foundation President and CEO. "We are thrilled to partner with Barbershop Books to support its vital work to empower Black families and communities through literacy."

Through this partnership, the Barbara Bush Foundation will help Barbershop Books launch new reading spaces and provide early literacy training to barbers in 10 barbershops in Baltimore, and will support 20 existing reading spaces in Detroit. The Foundation will also provide family literacy resources, including access to a free adult literacy app for parents and caregivers who wish to improve their own literacy skills without attending classes.

According to the United States Department of Education, more than 85% of America's Black male fourth grade students are not proficient in reading. In an increasingly global and knowledge-based economy, poor reading skills among young Black boys today will produce Black men who are unprepared to compete in the workforce of tomorrow. Four key factors contribute to low reading proficiency among Black boys: 1) limited access to engaging reading material, 2) lack of Black men in Black boys' early reading experiences, 3) few culturally competent educators, and 4) educational systems that are unresponsive to Black boys' individual learning needs.

Barbershop Books was founded in 2013 by Alvin Irby to increase out of school reading time among young Black boys. Irby is a nationally recognized speaker and award-winning social entrepreneur, as well as a cultural competency specialist and a thought leader in the field of early childhood education.

"With libraries limited in the services they can provide and some form of distance learning becoming the new norm for young learners, we must think creatively and act courageously to ensure vulnerable children have the reading support they need outside of school," said Irby. "By increasing access to fun books and Black male reading role models, Barbershop Books endeavors to help create the type of early positive reading experiences that help Black boys to identify as readers – and thus inspire them to read for fun."

In support of this initiative, Penguin Young Readers has donated culturally relevant, age appropriate books to help participating children – who have reduced access to community and school libraries during the COVID-19 crisis – build their own home libraries. Among the titles provided by Penguin are selections from #1 New York Times bestselling author Brad Meltzer's Ordinary People Change the World series and other kid-friendly titles.

"We admire the important work Barbershop Books is doing to support childhood literacy within Black communities and we are honored to partner with them and the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy on this important initiative," said Jen Loja, President, Penguin Young Readers.

"We're so grateful to Penguin for their generous support of our commitment to Black communities," said Robinson. "Together, we are making an impact on the lives of Black children and their families – one that is needed now more than ever – that will last for years to come."

About the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy: The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy has been the nation's leading advocate for family literacy for more than three decades. Established by former First Lady Barbara Bush in 1989, the Foundation is a public charity that envisions an America in which everyone can read, write, and comprehend in order to navigate the world with dignity. To learn more, visit www.BarbaraBush.org.

About Penguin Young Readers: Penguin Young Readers is one of the leading children's book publishers in the United States. The company owns a wide range of imprints and trademarks, including Dial Books, Dutton, Kokila, Nancy Paulsen Books, Penguin Workshop, Philomel, Puffin, G. P. Putnam's Sons, Razorbill, Viking, and Frederick Warne. These imprints are home to such award-winning, New York Times- bestselling authors as, Laurie Halse Anderson, Max Brallier, Jan Brett, Eric Carle, Roald Dahl, Anna Dewdney, John Flanagan, John Green, Oliver Jeffers, Brad Meltzer, Ransom Riggs, Ruta Sepetys, Sabaa Tahir, Jacqueline Woodson, and dozens of other popular authors. Penguin Young Readers Group is also the proud publisher of perennial brand franchises such as The Little Engine That Could, the Nancy Drew and Hardy Boys series, Peter Rabbit, Spot, the Classic Winnie the Pooh, the Very Hungry Caterpillar, Madeline, Mad Libs, the Last Kids on Earth, the Rangers Apprentice, and Who HQ among many others. Penguin Young Readers Group is a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

About Barbershop Books: Barbershop Books is the debut program of Reading Holiday Project, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit literacy organization in New York City. Developed in Harlem, Barbershop Books is a community-based program that creates child-friendly reading spaces in barbershops and provides early literacy training to barbers across America. It leverages the cultural significance of barbershops in Black communities to increase boys' access to culturally relevant, age appropriate, and gender responsive children's books and to increase out-of-school time reading among young black boys. www.barbershopbooks.org

