Barbara Corcoran Headlines Two PNC Bank Small Business Webcasts

"Each May, we celebrate our small business customers and small business owners in the communities that we serve. These free webcasts are our way of saying thank you for all that they do," said Matthew Steenson, head of PNC Business Bank.

Small business owners are invited to join one or both video webcasts:

How to Pitch Your Business

Date: May 17, 2018

Time: 11:00 a.m. EST

If you had to give a quick pitch about your business, what would you say? Corcoran reviews some of the best ones she's heard on Shark Tank and offers tips on how to create a more compelling pitch to help generate more opportunities for your business

Barbara's Success Story

Date: May 23, 2018

Time: 12:30 p.m. EST

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Women's Business Ownership Act, a law allowing women in business to borrow from a bank without a co-signer. Corcoran shares how the business landscape has changed, and how she overcomes obstacles as a successful woman in business.

Registration is required in advance at https://www.pnc.com/en/small-business/topics/sm-business-month.html. Every registration by a business owner will be entered for a chance to win a trip to New York City to meet with Barbara Corcoran for a private consultation.2

