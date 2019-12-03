Barbara J. Koonz Joins Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis as Environmental Partner: Firm Also Welcomes Five Associates

ROSELAND, N.J., Dec. 3, 2019 Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP is pleased to announce that Barbara J. Koonz has joined the firm as a partner in the Environmental Department. Ms. Koonz focuses her practice in the areas of environmental and energy law, with an emphasis on environmental permitting for redevelopment, environmental compliance and renewable energy projects. She is based in the firm's Roseland office.

David B. Farer, who co-chairs the Environmental Department along with Jay A. Jaffe, comments: "Jay and I are excited that Barbara has become the newest member of our environmental team. Her areas of focus further strengthen our environmental practice, and present expanded synergies in our representation of current and future clients." Ms. Koonz adds: "I am incredibly fortunate to have joined such an esteemed group of professionals. The camaraderie and support at Greenbaum are second to none, and this collaborative work environment and unwavering commitment to clients exemplify the firm's culture of excellence."

For over 25 years, Ms. Koonz has provided counsel to domestic and overseas businesses related to a broad range of New Jersey state and federal environmental permitting requirements. She has extensive experience in negotiating regulatory issues and resolving related enforcement actions with public agencies. As a geologist and attorney, Ms. Koonz advises private and public entities in the fossil fuel, liquefied natural gas and renewable energy industries in connection with the acquisition, management, development and permitting of energy facilities and related infrastructure. She also represents solar energy providers and hosts in connection with the development of grid-supply, net-metered and community solar photovoltaic projects, including some of the largest solar projects in New Jersey.

Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis also recently welcomed the following associates to the firm:

Joel Clymer focuses his practice in commercial litigation and employment law.

focuses his practice in commercial litigation and employment law. Brooke Emery focuses her practice in corporate law.

focuses her practice in corporate law. Conor J. Hennessey focuses his practice in civil litigation.

focuses his practice in civil litigation. Alexander W. Raap focuses his practice in commercial litigation.

focuses his practice in commercial litigation. Hunain Sarwar focuses his practice in commercial real estate.

Media Contact: Diana Parker, Director of Marketing:

732.476.2464 | dparker@greenbaumlaw.com

Firm Information: www.greenbaumlaw.com

SOURCE Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP

Related Links

http://www.greenbaumlaw.com

