Barbie To Be Celebrated With New Stamps

Barbie

Created by Mattel Inc., a global play and family entertainment company, and introduced in 1959 as "The Original Teenage Fashion Model," Barbie quickly became an icon and symbol of limitless possibilities for generations of children. During more than 65 years as a staple of imaginative childhood play, the best-selling doll of all time has represented more than 250 careers.

From surgeon to astronaut, paleontologist to soccer player, sign language teacher to music star, Barbie fans can dream big and explore a huge range of possibilities.

Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, collaborated with Mattel on the design of the stamps and pane. To best showcase the dolls and their career attire, the stamps employ a rarely used format, a third taller than the usual vertical commemorative stamp. Kessler says the team approached the project "with a spirit of fun," using bright, energetic shades — predominantly the famous "Barbie Pink" — to evoke a feeling of joy.

Barbie commemorative stamps will be released on July 11, during the 2026 National Barbie Doll Collectors Convention in Austin, TX. As Forever stamps, they will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at select Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. The stories behind the stamps and more are available at stampsforever.com.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is celebrating its 250th year of service to customers amidst a network modernization plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

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Contact: Leisha Palmore-Drummond

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Contact: Marti Johnson

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SOURCE U.S. Postal Service