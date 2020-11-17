Barchart and Agvance Enable Agribusinesses to Connect with their Growers

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of commodity data and agribusiness solutions, and SSI, the trusted leader in ag retail software, together announce a collaboration that empowers agribusinesses to connect more effectively with their growers by making data like contracts and scale tickets from SSI's Agvance software available within Barchart's Marketplace apps.

With the new integration, Barchart can securely access and deliver information to users in real-time through Marketplace apps that are fully branded to their network of over 400 leading agribusinesses - helping growers make better business decisions. A secure user registration process ensures that only the grower has access to their personal information.

In addition to empowering farmers through improved data access, Marketplace apps help streamline agribusiness workflows by connecting seamlessly with cmdtyView Pro - the leading merchandiser desktop solution - through offer management, chat, and grower data.

"Being able to collaborate with a leader like SSI, to help our mutual ag retailer clients connect with growers more effectively, aligns with our mission to provide grain buyers with the best workflow solution possible," says Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "SSI is a leader in enterprise software solutions for agribusinesses, and we look forward to the connectivity expanding even more in the future."

"We have long provided access to market data from Barchart within Agvance and have always enjoyed a great working relationship," says SSI President Pam Rincker. "Our goal has always been to empower our mutual customers and make them more effective producers. This new integration achieves that goal at a higher level."

With grain bid management solutions, branded Marketplace apps, and the best-in-class commodity analytics platform - cmdtyView Pro - Barchart provides grain elevators with the most comprehensive suite of agribusiness solutions available on the market. To learn more about these solutions or to join our network of agribusiness clients and service providers, please contact us today.

About SSI

Software Solutions Integrated (SSI) is a leading developer of agribusiness software with over 3200 customer locations throughout the US and Canada. Their Agvance software enables ag retailers to integrate business process functions from every facet of their operations. From diversified cooperatives to national retailers, SSI has a proven process and track record for successful software implementations. For more information, please visit www.agvance.net .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

