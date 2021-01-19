Barchart and AgVantage Software Announce Integration to Bring More Data to Farmers

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of commodity data and agribusiness solutions, and AgVantage Software, an established leader in the agribusiness software industry, have together announced a joint partnership. Under this partnership, AgVantage will integrate their ERP software solutions within Barchart's Marketplace Apps , simplifying the workflows between agribusinesses and producers by making data such as grain contracts and scale tickets available.

This partnership enables Barchart to securely deliver personalized grower data from AgVantage directly to their mobile device, helping agribusinesses build stronger relationships with their producer community, and allowing growers to make decisions more confidently. In addition to increasing efficiency for farmers through data from AgVantage, Marketplace Apps help streamline agribusiness workflows by connecting seamlessly with cmdtyView Pro - the leading grain merchandiser desktop solution - through offer management, chat, and grower data.

"We're excited to partner with AgVantage to help growers more easily access their personal data and connect with grain buyers more effectively through our best-in-class Marketplace Apps," says Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "This partnership helps pave the way for producers and merchandisers to move grain faster, establish stronger relationships, and grow their businesses with a more effective workflow. We look forward to growing our relationship with AgVantage," added Haraburda.

"We are grateful to be building this new partnership with Barchart. They have tools and services to help our customers and we can reach a more diverse client base together. We look forward to building this relationship even deeper as we move forward," says Michelle Blomberg, CEO of AgVantage Software, Inc.

With grain bid management solutions, branded Marketplace apps, and the best-in-class commodity analytics platform - cmdtyView Pro - Barchart provides the industry with the most comprehensive suite of agribusiness solutions available on the market. To learn more about these solutions or to join our network of agribusiness clients and service providers, please contact us today .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

About AgVantage Software, Inc.

AgVantage Software, Inc. is located in Rochester, Minnesota and for four decades, the AgVantage systems have been used in all areas of agribusiness, from ag stores, grain elevators, feed manufacturers, fertilizer/chemical dealers to cooperatives, seed companies, fuel distributors, and more. Now in the 45th year of business, over 500 Ag–Businesses in the United States use the AgVantage systems, reaching thousands of users throughout the country. To learn more about AgVantage, please visit www.agvantage.com .

