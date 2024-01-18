Barchart and AgVision Announce Integration Partnership for Digital Agriculture

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a commodity data and technology leader trusted by over 600 agribusinesses representing over 2,000 grain facilities, and AgVision, a leader in agribusiness software for grain, feed, fertilizer, inventory and retail accounting, have together announced a new partnership that will enable agribusinesses to make stronger relationships with their growers.

Through this partnership, AgVision will seamlessly integrate their grain accounting software solutions into Barchart's elevator-branded Marketplace mobile apps and online grower portals. This integration will facilitate secure real-time access to critical producer data, including scale tickets and contracts, delivered directly to growers' mobile phones. This provides growers with the information they need to enhance their decision-making capabilities, ultimately leading to improved operational efficiency and profitability.

In addition to empowering growers with streamlined data access, Marketplace apps and online grower portals help streamline agribusiness workflows by connecting seamlessly with cmdtyView - the leading merchandiser desktop solution - through market analysis and intelligence, offer and hedge management, communication tools, and grower data.

"We're excited to partner with AgVision to help our mutual agribusinesses customers connect more effectively with their growers through streamlined access to personalized grain accounting data," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "This partnership helps pave the way for producers and merchandisers to move grain faster, establish stronger relationships, and grow their businesses with a more effective workflow."

"Barchart has been a proven leader in the industry for over a decade. This partnership will provide new tools for our mutual clients to streamline their grain buying operations, all while providing producers visibility to their accounting related data within the Barchart set of tools," said AgVision Operations Director Tyler Bottoms.

With grain bid management solutions, elevator-branded mobile apps and grower portals, and the leading commodity trading and risk management platform - cmdtyView - Barchart provides agribusinesses with the most comprehensive suite of workflow solutions. To learn more about these solutions or to join our network of agribusiness clients and service providers, please contact us today .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

About AgVision

AgVision is an industry leader in developing powerful software and technology solutions for agribusiness. Thousands of people nationwide use our products and services. They include grain elevators, seed processors, cooperatives, feed mills, fertilizer retailers, feed mills, and large farms. AgVision software is easy to use, comprehensive and powerful. We represent four generations of experience and are dedicated to producing solutions to help your business prosper.

SOURCE Barchart