Barchart and ClipperData Announce Partnership for Global Cargo Data

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology services to the financial, media, and commodity industries; and ClipperData, a global cargo data leader, announce a data distribution partnership that will provide users with access to cargo data and global trade patterns across the grain and oilseed markets.

Under this new partnership, ClipperData will join the cmdty Pricing Network (CPN), which will make their trusted global cargo data available to users through cmdtyView Pro, cmdtyView Excel, or through an enterprise data solution. With access to ClipperData's rich data offering for grain and oilseeds, including bulk vessel load and unload statistics, foreign offtake, and historical patterns, users will be well equipped to make faster and more informed decisions.

"We're excited to expand the cmdty Pricing Network through our new partnership with ClipperData, which will allow our users to keep a complete pulse on global trade patterns throughout the grain and oilseed markets," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "The data provided by ClipperData is unique and can be analyzed for a variety of use cases across logistics teams, risk managers, traders, and investors," added Haraburda.

"We are thrilled to be able to showcase our granular data via Barchart's cmdty Pricing Network," says Matthew Smith, VP of Market Research at ClipperData. "It is a fantastic platform which gives users the ability to quickly and efficiently analyse data and make trading or investment decisions," added Smith.

To learn more or to subscribe to ClipperData's pricing data, please click here.

Barchart's cmdty Pricing Network is designed to increase transparency in global commodity markets by facilitating access to global commodity prices from leading brokerages and traders of physical commodities. To apply for membership to the cmdty Pricing Network, and unlock access to Barchart's broad distribution footprint, please click here.

Visit our website to learn more about how cmdty by Barchart is becoming the leader in commodity data.

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions.

About ClipperData

ClipperData, headquartered in New York City, holds exclusive partnerships with the U.S. Customs & Border Patrol and Inchcape Shipping Services, the world's largest port agent. ClipperData offers the industry's most comprehensive database of waterborne – oceangoing, inland barge, ship-to-ship and floating storage – flows of all crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. ClipperData delivers unrivalled real-time transparency: by ship, grade, API gravity, volume, load/discharge port and dock, along with consignee information. For more information, visit www.clipperdata.com.

