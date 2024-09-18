Barchart and SIGMA Financial AI Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Cutting-Edge Trading Insights and Content

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology solutions to active traders, investors and businesses, announces a strategic partnership with SIGMA Financial AI, a financial technology company known for its AI-driven trading solutions. This collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both Barchart and SIGMA to deliver cutting-edge tools and insights that facilitate better decision-making, mitigate risks, and uncover valuable trading opportunities.

As part of the partnership, SIGMA will integrate Barchart market data into its suite of AI-powered tools, helping investors make faster and more informed decisions. SIGMA's machine learning product suite, supported by scalable, ultra-low latency architecture, can enable users to unlock new trading opportunities and refine their strategies. Through the integration of Barchart's extensive data across multiple asset classes—spanning analytics, fundamental data, price information, and news—with SIGMA's cutting-edge analytics platform, this partnership delivers a comprehensive solution for investors and traders aiming to stay ahead in today's competitive market.

In addition, SIGMA will collaborate with Barchart to produce content for publication on Barchart.com, further enhancing the platform's value by offering deep market insights, data-driven analysis, and emerging trends powered by AI. This content aims to empower traders and investors with actionable knowledge to improve their strategies and uncover valuable investment opportunities.

"We are thrilled to partner with SIGMA, whose cutting-edge technology and AI-driven tools will bring immense value to our users," said Mark Haraburda, CEO of Barchart. "Together, we are combining our strengths in data and analytics to provide traders and investors with the best tools and insights to navigate the complexities of today's markets," added Haraburda.

"We are very excited about our partnership with Barchart," says Rachel Przybylski, CPO of Sigma Financial. "The collaboration showcases Sigma's AIMA (AI Market Analytics) platform and its ability to create at scale personalized market analytics in natural language," added Przybyski.

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions.

About SIGMA Financial AI

We provide traders with a set of tools that are faster, smarter and easier to use. Our AI machine learning product suite unlocks trading opportunities through real-time analytics underpinned by world-leading, scalable, ultra-low latency architecture.

SOURCE Barchart