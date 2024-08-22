Barchart Wins Third Consecutive AgTech Solution of the Year at 2024 AgTech Breakthrough Awards

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart is proud to announce that their Marketplace Apps, a cutting-edge mobile app solution within its suite of grain workflow services for agribusinesses, have been named the Overall AgTech Solution of the Year at the 2024 AgTech Breakthrough Awards –marking their third consecutive win in this prestigious category.

Marketplace Apps are a key part of Barchart's Connect suite , which brings together essential workflow elements like grain accounting, market data, grower communication tools, offer management, and hedging to enable agribusinesses to work more efficiently. By seamlessly integrating with Barchart's cmdtyView platform and syncing directly to grain accounting systems, Marketplace Apps enable a complete digital interaction between grain merchandisers and producers for grain to be originated, contracted, signed and hedged.

"Our Marketplace Apps are a testament to Barchart's commitment to innovation and technology efficiency in the agribusiness sector," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "By continuously upgrading and expanding our Connect suite of services, we help merchandisers build stronger, more productive relationships with their growers. Winning this award for the third year in a row is a remarkable achievement, and we are eager to showcase our latest product enhancements at our upcoming Grain Conference this September."

Barchart's Grain Merchandising & Technology Conference , taking place from September 8-10, 2024, in Orlando, FL, will showcase Barchart's award-winning Marketplace Apps and the entire Connect suite. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Barchart staff during interactive demos and hands-on training sessions, exploring the full range of services and solutions that cover:

Market Intelligence and Analysis

Producer Communication and Access

Customer Relationship Management

Bid/Offer Management and Hedging

Grain Accounting and Contracting/eSign

In addition to hands-on demos and product training, the conference will feature a dynamic agenda packed with panels and discussions on the latest technologies and trends shaping agribusinesses, brokerage, and supply chains. Participants can expect valuable insights from commodity market discussions, breakout sessions, and numerous networking opportunities, including a pre-conference meet and greet, a welcome dinner, an exhibit hall showcasing industry leaders, the Hedge Awards ceremony, and a charity golf outing.

Join Barchart in Orlando to connect with industry peers, gain insights from experts, and see how their award-winning Marketplace Apps and Connect suite can transform your business operations. To view the agenda, purchase your ticket or book a room within the discounted hotel block, please visit www.barchart.com/grainconference .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

