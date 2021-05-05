Barchart and Evolution Markets Announce Partnership for Global Environmental Data

CHICAGO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology services to the financial, media, and commodity industries, has announced a new distribution partnership with Evolution Markets, a leader in institutional services for global environmental and energy markets.

Through this new partnership, Evolution Markets will join the cmdty Pricing Network (CPN), making their benchmark energy and environmental prices available to users through cmdtyView Pro , cmdtyView Excel , or through an API subscription. With access to Evolution Markets' leading coverage of energy and ESG pricing, clients will be able to better understand the fast growing environmental market, including carbon allowances, carbon offsets, and renewable energy certificates.

"The cmdty Pricing Network is the fastest growing pricing network covering global physical commodities, and this exciting new partnership with Evolution Markets enhances our environmental offering even further," says Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "As a pioneer within the global energy and environmental markets, we're thrilled to welcome Evolution Markets into our growing network of data providers and to provide clients with access to their unique datasets and analytics," added Haraburda.

"Evolution Markets is extremely pleased to offer our energy and environmental data products over Barchart's cmdty Pricing Network," says Jacob Harmon, Managing Director of Data Services. "This partnership extends our reach to a new set of customers who value the exceptional tools and vast user community offered on the Barchart platform."

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

About Evolution Markets

Evolution Markets Inc. provides strategic financial and industry-leading transactional services to participants in global environmental markets and the energy sector. Formed in 2000, the company has become the green markets leader, leveraging its unrivaled experience and knowledge on behalf of participants in the global carbon, U.S. emissions, renewable energy, and over-the-counter (OTC) oil, coal, natural gas, power, nuclear fuel, biomass, and biofuels markets. Based in White Plains, NY, Evolution Markets serves clients on six continents from offices in New York, Houston, and London. For more information, please visit www.evomarkets.com .

