Barchart and Mercaris Announce Data Distribution Partnership

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology services to the financial, media and commodity industries, has announced a new partnership with Mercaris, a leader in organic and non-GMO market intelligence, analysis, and trading.

Effective immediately, Mercaris' organic and non-GMO grain and oilseed data for North America will be available for subscription through Barchart, allowing clients to consume Mercaris' identity preserved grain and oilseed prices alongside Barchart's futures, spot and forward prices for conventional grain.

"Through this new partnership with Mercaris, our clients will now be able to easily access the largest and most comprehensive organic and non-GMO data set available for North America," says Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "We are committed to being the leader in global agricultural data, and by onboarding Mercaris, our clients can now easily analyze benchmarks for non-GMO and organic grains and oilseeds against our benchmark conventional price and basis indexes."

"Our goal is to drive market transparency in an otherwise opaque market," says Mercaris CEO and co-founder Kellee James. "The U.S. organic food market has doubled sales in the last 9 years, and that trend isn't slowing down. Many stakeholders in the organic supply chain are also active in conventional food and agriculture, and we are pleased that now, through Barchart, customers can seamlessly enable comparisons between the two."

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

About Mercaris

Since 2012, Mercaris has helped its customers capitalize on the growing demand for organic and non-GMO agriculture by providing market intelligence, analysis, and trading services exclusively for the identity preserved agriculture industry. Mercaris hosts the largest organic and non-GMO grain and oilseed market survey across the U.S. and Canada and recently launched an organic dairy initiative. The company also maintains a trading platform which enables buyers and sellers to find new markets and trade organic and non-GMO commodities. With a dynamic combination of data, insights and technology, our customers can access solutions for every challenge.

