Barchart and Mintec Announce Partnership for Global Ingredient Price Distribution

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology services to the financial, media and commodity industries, has announced a new partnership with Mintec, the world's leading independent provider of global food pricing data and analysis.

Under this new partnership Mintec will join the cmdty Pricing Network (CPN), which will make their trusted food and ingredient data available for users to access through cmdtyView Pro , cmdtyView Excel , or through an enterprise data solution. With Mintec's strategic sourcing and supplier price transparency, users will be able to analyze their spending more effectively, control costs, and make better ingredient purchasing decisions.

"Mintec is a leading provider of analytics and data for global food prices, and we are very excited to partner with them and bring their data to our clients," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "This partnership allows Barchart's food and beverage clients to access and analyze Mintec's data alongside our proprietary prices, commodity fundamentals, and global exchange data directly within cmdtyView Pro, which consolidates end user workflows into a single platform," added Haraburda.

"Mintec is thrilled to partner with Barchart and become part of the growing cmdty Pricing Network," said Mintec CEO Spencer Wicks. "This partnership enables Barchart to deliver Mintec data to customers providing enhanced insight and analysis of food and beverage price movements," added Wicks.

Barchart's cmdty Pricing Network is designed to increase transparency in global commodity markets by facilitating access to global commodity prices from leading brokerages and traders of physical commodities. To apply for membership to the cmdty Pricing Network, and unlock access to Barchart's broad distribution footprint, please click here .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

About Mintec

Mintec enables the world's largest food brands to implement more efficient and sustainable procurement strategies. We do this through our cutting-edge SaaS platform, Mintec Analytics, which delivers market prices and analysis for +14,000 food ingredients and associated materials. Our data and tools empower our customers to understand supplier prices better, analyse their spend and negotiate with confidence. For more information, please visit www.mintecglobal.com .

