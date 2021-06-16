Barchart and Oakland Corporation Announce Grain Accounting Integration

CHICAGO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, leading provider of data, tools, and software to America's agribusinesses, and Oakland Corporation, a trusted provider of software and IT solutions within the agricultural industry, jointly announce a partnership to streamline client workflows.

The new integration allows agribusinesses, using Oakland's leading grain accounting solutions, to provide grain producers with secure access to contracts and scale tickets in mobile apps that are fully branded to their business .

Further simplifying agribusiness workflows, these apps connect seamlessly with Barchart's leading grain merchandiser platform , through offer management, chat, grower data, and eSign for grain contracts . The partnership also allows Oakland to access Barchart's market leading network of over 3,000 grain elevators to integrate any of these digital features into Oakland's own products and services.

"We're thrilled to expand our best-in-class ERP connectivity with a market leader in grain accounting like Oakland," says Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "Our clients want choice, and this partnership provides exactly that, while helping us provide more agribusinesses with tools that digitally connect their business to their producers."

"In the years since our first integration in 2009, Barchart has become the primary source of market-related data and services for agribusiness organizations running Oakland's grain accounting platform, and we're happy to announce this new connectivity between systems," says Dan Oakland, Director of Development for Oakland Corporation. "By providing our common client base with the ability to easily access accounting-related data directly within Barchart services and applications, we're able to open up powerful new options for our client companies."

"We look forward to growing our partnership with Oakland, and working together to drive the digitization of agriculture," added Haraburda.

With grain bid management solutions, branded Marketplace apps, digital execution of grain contracts through eSign, and the leading commodity analytics platform - cmdtyView Pro - Barchart provides the industry with the most comprehensive suite of agribusiness solutions available on the market.

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

About Oakland Corporation

Oakland Corporation develops software and IT solutions for grain, agronomy, and petroleum companies, cooperatives, and other agricultural businesses. With nearly 40 years of experience serving agribusiness enterprises, Oakland provides an integrated system of business rules that reliably balances all facets of an organization across multiple locations and departments, while still maintaining the flexibility to grow and evolve with the needs of each. For more information, please visit www.oaklandcorp.com .

