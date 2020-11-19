Barchart and OTC Global Holdings Announce Commodity Data Partnership

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology services to the financial, media, and commodity industries, has announced a new partnership with OTC Global Holdings, the world's largest independent institutional broker of commodities, to deliver commodity forward curve data from their EOXLive market data platform.

Under this new partnership, EOXLive forward curve data for crude oil, natural gas, and global refined products will be made available for subscription through the cmdty Pricing Network (CPN), giving Barchart users access to the leader in independent pricing for physical energy markets. All pricing contributed by EOXLive is available for users to access through cmdtyView Pro , cmdtyView Excel , or through an enterprise data solution.

"OTC Global Holdings' EOXLive platform provides extensive data coverage for the energy markets which will provide our software and enterprise data clients with access to deeper sets of energy market data," says Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "Through the CPN, OTC Global Holdings will be able to access our client network to accelerate the distribution of their pricing for physical energy markets."

"We are excited to be working with Barchart and look forward to developing this partnership," says Daniel Porton, Head of Market Data Sales & Business Development at OTC Global Holdings. "Barchart has built a very strong reputation, providing innovative solutions across data, software and technology. We can now combine this with EOXLive data reports which draw from the deep liquidity of OTCGH's breadth of brokerages as well as superior modeling abilities. This new partnership will provide a powerful solution for traders, risk managers and analysts."

