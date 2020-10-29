Barchart and PanXchange Announce Strategic Partnership

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, the leader in commodity data , jointly announces a new strategic partnership with PanXchange , the leading benchmark price provider in US Hemp and the defacto benchmark price provider for US Frac Sand (proppant). Under the terms of the agreement, PanXchange will join the cmdty Pricing Network and make their benchmark prices available through Barchart's data services and cmdtyView - the leading analytic solution for physical commodities.

"We're excited to continue growing our pricing network through this partnership with PanXchange, a true innovator and leader in Hemp and Franc Sand markets," says Mark Haraburda, CEO of Barchart. "PanXchange provides a unique data offering to our clients, and as a member of the cmdty Pricing Network, PanXchange can now access our distribution across cmdtyView installations, along with our broad footprint of enterprise data clients."

"I'm thrilled to be expanding our reach with Barchart, especially now that we are benchmarking hemp grain and true hemp fiber, which we believe will rapidly become cash crops much like corn, wheat and soy," says Julie Lerner, CEO and Founder of PanXchange. "Our data combined with everything else in the cmdty Pricing Network is a resource to look for correlations and opportunities in US agri trading."

PanXchange and Barchart will also be jointly hosting an exclusive livestream on November 11 to discuss the rapidly growing market for commercial hemp with PanXchange's Founder and CEO, Julie Lerner. Julie will also be joined by end-user Andrew Bish, the Founder and CEO of Hemp Harvest Works, a leading provider of equipment and consulting services to hemp producers. Together Julie and Andrew will discuss the evolution of commercial hemp markets, how data from PanXchange is making these markets more transparent, and how firms throughout the ecosystem can leverage pricing intelligence from PanXchange to make better decisions.

