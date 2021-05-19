Barchart and PRIMA Markets Announce Partnership for Global Biofuels Data

CHICAGO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology services to the financial, media and commodity industries, has announced a new distribution partnership with PRIMA Markets, a leading research company for the low carbon fuels market, specializing in renewable diesel, biodiesel, ethanol and feedstocks.

Through this new partnership, PRIMA Markets will join the cmdty Pricing Network (CPN), making their biofuel prices available to users through cmdtyView Pro , cmdtyView Excel , or through an API subscription. With access to PRIMA Markets' leading coverage of biofuels, low carbon fuels, and feedstocks pricing, clients will be able to stay ahead of the low carbon investment curve.

"The cmdty Pricing Network is growing at a rapid pace with the addition of premier pricing from leading energy and renewable fuel providers, now including PRIMA Markets," said Mark Haraburda, CEO of Barchart. "We are excited to continue expanding our coverage within the global biofuels space through PRIMA Markets' unique data offering to help provide energy professionals with accurate pricing to make more informed decisions."

"Low carbon feedstock and fuel markets are at the forefront of the international energy transition. From UCO to carbon tickets, we are proud to be able to offer data points through Barchart for the product streams and compliance markets which are facilitating the decarbonization of transport fuel," said Matthew Stone, Managing Director of PRIMA Markets.

To learn more or to subscribe to PRIMA Markets pricing data, please click here .

To unlock access to Barchart's distribution through the cmdty Pricing Network, please click here .

Visit our website to learn more about how cmdty by Barchart is becoming the leader in commodity data .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

About PRIMA Markets

Established in October 2014, PRIMA is the leading research and price benchmarking agency (PRA) in the expanding international market for low carbon feedstocks and fuels. Given the increasing share of renewables in the world's fuel supply PRIMA focuses on the interface between biofuels, energy and agricultural markets in its unique suite of informational and analytical reports and web-based information services. PRIMA data is widely used in making trading and investment decisions in low carbon fuel and feedstock markets, in indexing physical contracts and as a financial settlement instrument in listed swap futures. For more information, please visit www.prima-markets.com .

SOURCE Barchart