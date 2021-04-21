Barchart and Scrap Monster Announce Partnership for Benchmark Scrap Metal Price Distribution

CHICAGO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology services to the financial, media and commodity industries, has announced a new partnership with Scrap Monster, a leading provider of wholesale scrap metal prices, information, and news to the scrap metal industry.

Under this new partnership, Scrap Monster will join the cmdty Pricing Network (CPN), which will make their trusted scrap metals pricing available for users to access through cmdtyView Pro , cmdtyView Excel , or through an enterprise data solution. By offering Scrap Monster's wholesale benchmark prices alongside Barchart's retail scrap yard prices, users will be able to make smarter and quicker decisions by understanding the U.S. scrap metals market as a whole.

"Scrap Monster provides a complete data offering for the metals industry with coverage that is hard to match. We are very excited to partner with them to bring this data to our users," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "Through this partnership we're pleased to expand the availability of wholesale scrap pricing to our cmdtyView user base, and increase Scrap Monster's distribution capabilities through our enterprise data services."

"We are thrilled to partner with Barchart, a true leader in market data and enterprise solutions with an extensive national and global user base," said Paul Ploumis, Scrap Monster CEO. "Our partnership will further expand the distribution of our scrap metal prices and editorial content on Barchart's industry-leading platform as well as solidify the metal product solutions on cmdtyView and address the needs of the market."

For access to free scrap metal prices from Scrap Monster and Barchart, please register for our free weekly price report .

To learn more or to subscribe to Scrap Monster's pricing data, please click here .

To unlock access to Barchart's distribution through the cmdty Pricing Network, please click here .

Visit our website to learn more about how cmdty by Barchart is becoming the leader in commodity data .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

About Scrap Monster

ScrapMonster.com has been developed by Recycling professionals, with years of Research and experience. ScrapMonster.com's mission is to provide accurate and updated recycling news, prices, and information to the industry, along with connecting Buyers and Sellers of local, national and Global markets. For more information, please visit www.scrapmonster.com .

