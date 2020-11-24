Barchart and The Oil Market Journal Announce Strategic Partnership for Data Distribution

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology services to the financial, media and commodity industries, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with The Oil Market Journal (OMJ), a leader in oil market pricing, news and analytical solutions.

Through this new partnership, OMJ will join the cmdty Pricing Network (CPN), which is quickly becoming the leading physical commodity data platform. Joining the CPN allows partners to access Barchart's large user base of commodity professionals, and simplifies access to OMJ's proprietary pricing for refined products traded on the North West European barge and cargo market along with the Mediterranean cargo market.

Users interested in accessing OMJ's data can subscribe directly in cmdtyView Pro , cmdtyView Excel , or through an enterprise solution alongside Barchart's extensive data catalog .

"The Oil Market Journal has long been known for providing oil buyers and fuel distributors with access to reliable data and assessments for refined oil products, and we couldn't be happier to have them on board as the latest addition to the cmdty Pricing Network," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "OMJ diversifies and widens our scope of the CPN with their unique data offering for oil professionals, and we hope to expand our partnership further by introducing new data sets and solutions in the future," added Haraburda.

"We are very pleased to partner with Barchart and provide our data to a wider audience of energy professionals," said Ian Moore, OMJ Managing Director. "We have been covering the European oil market since 1999 and our services have greatly increased visibility in the downstream sector and empowered large volume oil buyers. OMJ data on Barchart will further enable interested parties to profitability analyze and trade European refined products," added Moore.

To learn more or to subscribe to OMJ's pricing data, please click here .

Barchart's cmdty Pricing Network is designed to increase transparency in global commodity markets by facilitating access to global commodity prices from leading brokerages and traders of physical commodities. To apply for membership to the cmdty Pricing Network, and unlock access to Barchart's broad distribution footprint, please click here .

Visit our website to learn more about how cmdty by Barchart is becoming the leader in commodity data .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

About The Oil Market Journal

The Oil Market Journal provides oil prices, news and analysis on European refined oil markets including the Rotterdam spot market and the oil futures markets in London and New York. OMJ publishes a wide range of oil price research and oil trading analytical tools. In addition to delivering services via Barchart, OMJ delivers oil price services via an easy to use website, ticker, wallboard and smartphone app.

