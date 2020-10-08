Barchart Announces Agreement for Data Distribution through CME Group DataMine Platform

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data and technology services to the commodity, financial, and media industries, today announces that its cmdty Crop Production and Yield Forecasts and benchmark cmdty Grain Basis and Price Indexes are now available to consumers via CME Group's DataMine platform .

Built and delivered through the cmdty by Barchart product line, these innovative data products, which were built using geospatial intelligence and machine learning techniques, help futures traders and grain professionals make more informed trading and grain marketing decisions.

"Barchart is excited to work with CME Group to offer our benchmark grain price indexes and cutting-edge crop production and yield forecasts through DataMine," says Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "This new relationship allows us to get our market-leading products in front of the world's most diverse derivatives marketplace, and helps CME Group clients access unique data to drive trading strategies," added Haraburda.

As the leading provider of workflow tools to North American agribusinesses, Barchart's physical grain data and geospatial information powers both the benchmark grain indexes and the proprietary yield and production forecasts.

Barchart's cmdty U.S. Grain Indexes , from county to growing region to state and national level, are the only benchmark for physical grain in North America and are available for basis and price across a twelve-month forward curve. Production and Yield Forecasts , from cmdty by Barchart, can provide users with information faster than through traditional USDA reports.

Learn more about CME Group's DataMine platform and access Barchart data by visiting the DataMine website .

Visit our website to learn more about how cmdty by Barchart is becoming the leader in commodity data .

