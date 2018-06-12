Barchart Announces Complete Coverage of Canadian Securities with the Addition of CSE and Aequitas NEO to its Data Offering

The data, which is made available in real-time, delayed, or end-of-day can be delivered to users via Barchart OnDemand APIs or through a high-performance streaming data feed. Historical data is also available.

In addition to these new data products, firms can now integrate CSE and NEO data into one of Barchart's Managed Services easily and affordably. For customers looking to integrate the data into their applications, websites, or workflows, Barchart offers a completely responsive and powerful Digital Solutions suite of services, which transform financial information into interactive and engaging user experiences. Barchart can also save firms time and money through Data Management Solutions that leverage Barchart's ability to aggregate, streamline, and maintain disparate datasets for customers - allowing firms to focus on their core business.

"Barchart is excited to add both CSE and Aequitas NEO to our data offering; giving us superior coverage for the entire Canadian marketplace," says Mark Haraburda, CEO of Barchart. "As we continue to serve more clients across many different markets and regions, we will continue to grow our data inventory and the solutions we make available to our users," added Haraburda.

In July of 2017, Barchart announced a new partnership with The Globe and Mail, Canada's premier news and media organization, providing them with a completely custom Digital Solution replatforming all of its financial content, charting and portfolio management tools. To learn more about Barchart's data offering or Managed Services, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions.

