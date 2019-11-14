Barchart Announces Day-One Participation in AWS Data Exchange

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data and technology services to the financial, media, and commodity industries, is pleased to announce its day-one participation in AWS Data Exchange, a new service that makes it easy for millions of Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers to securely find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud. Using AWS Data Exchange, Barchart is providing customers with access to 3,300+ global index products, a full suite of U.S. futures products, and consolidated U.S. equity prices in AWS Marketplace. Historical information for indexes and futures are available to 2010, and equities data is available back to 1980.

"Our customers have trusted Barchart to deliver financial data and content into their products and services for decades. As an early adopter of cloud distribution through the Barchart OnDemand API platform, we have deep experience in working with AWS to increase our reach," said Mark Haraburda, CEO of Barchart. "Being a part of the AWS Data Exchange launch was a natural fit for our products and aligns with our goal to make access to global market data as simple as possible."

By making a portion of its financial data offering available in AWS Data Exchange, Barchart continues to innovate on delivering data to users where they want to receive it.

"We are delighted to welcome Barchart in AWS Data Exchange," said Samantha Gibson, Head of Financial Services Business Development, AWS Data Exchange, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "By leveraging AWS Data Exchange for data distribution, Barchart is able to expand their reach and provide financial market participants with the data they need seamlessly on the AWS cloud."

Day-one data sets available through Barchart include:

US Equity End-of-Day Prices (1980 - Ongoing)

US Futures End-of-Day Prices (2010 - Ongoing)

Global Index End-of-Day Prices (2010 - Ongoing)

To view Barchart's data in AWS Data Exchange, please click here. To view other data available from Barchart please view our market data catalog .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

SOURCE Barchart

Related Links

http://www.barchart.com

