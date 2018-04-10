Barchart Announces Dr. Richard Sandor and 5 Start-up Exchanges to Headline FinTech Exchange 2018

"Dr. Sandor is one of the most prominent figures within our industry and we are honored to have him as our keynote," said Mark Haraburda, CEO of Barchart. "As someone who has had a long and successful journey within capital markets, Dr. Sandor will provide an intriguing and memorable perspective on financial innovation," added Haraburda.

In addition to our flagship sponsors CME Group and Cboe Global Markets, this year's event will also include presentations from 5 startup exchanges, and over 20 other new and established FinTech firms. For a complete list, visit www.fintechchicago.com.

FinTech Exchange will bring together over 400 attendees and world-class presenters. This year will feature a two-day event starting with the first annual Startup Exchange Competition, a half-day event dedicated solely to startups within financial markets and trading. Startup Exchange will take place on April 25 followed by the main event, FinTech Exchange on April 26.

To register for FinTech Exchange or Startup Exchange, please visit www.fintechchicago.com.

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operations from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchartmarketdata.com and www.barchart.com.

About FinTech Exchange

FinTech Exchange is an annual event where financial markets and technology collide. FinTech Exchange features firms representing software, market data, APIs, exchange technology, mobile, infrastructure, and emerging financial ideas and technologies like cloud computing, binary options, bitcoin and blockchain. The event is uniquely formatted and focuses less on seminars and panels, and more on concise and engaging on-stage presentations.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barchart-announces-dr-richard-sandor-and-5-start-up-exchanges-to-headline-fintech-exchange-2018-300626721.html

SOURCE Barchart

Related Links

http://www.barchart.com

