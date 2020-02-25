Barchart Announces Exclusive Ag Media Roundtable Event

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of commodity data and agribusiness solutions, has announced an exclusive Ag Media Roundtable that will be available to media attendees of the 2020 Grain Summit - North America's leading event for grain market participants.

This private roundtable will bring together thought leaders in Ag Media to discuss the opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. In addition to the moderated discussion, Barchart will also be providing attendees with in-depth analysis on the state of grain markets, alongside training on the free tools available from Barchart through the cmdty Media Network .

"We believe that helping Ag Media cover grain markets is more important than ever, as technology and global competition is leading to more complex market dynamics," said Keith Petersen, Head of Strategy at Barchart. "At the same time, there is more data available now that can help explain what's driving grain markets - but the data and analytical tools aren't always accessible and simple to use. With our first ever Ag Media Roundtable and the cmdty Media Network, we are aiming to change that."

Alongside this exclusive training opportunity, all attendees will be given the opportunity to join the cmdty Media Network - the one source for Ag Media networks to receive all of the market tools and data they need - for free or at reduced cost. Followed by networking with the rest of the 2020 Grain Summit attendees, attendees will then have access to Barchart executives for a private Ag Media dinner in downtown Chicago.

Barchart's 2020 Grain Summit is an annual event which brings together the largest group of grain professionals in North America for an immersive grain industry experience. The three day program includes the Ag Media Roundtable, a private boat tour of Chicago, and an exclusive opening reception. Day two features a full day of content with onstage panels, fireside chats with ag executives, rapid-fire product presentations, and networking opportunities with industry leaders. Day three's activities include an invite-only session that provides an in-depth overview of the latest solutions from cmdty by Barchart.

Ag Media is qualified to receive a free 3-day ticket to Grain Summit 2020. Register for free today or visit our website for more information.

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

