Barchart Announces Market Data Integration with ChartIQ

Barchart

23 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

CHICAGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology solutions, announces its market data feeds are now integrated with ChartIQ, a premier charting platform for the financial services industry, now part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. This collaboration integrates Barchart's comprehensive market data, including real-time, delayed, end-of-day and historical, into ChartIQ's fully interactive charting library.  The integration provides clients of both Barchart and ChartIQ seamless opportunities for technology integration for web, mobile, and desktop platforms.

"ChartIQ is a leader in delivering data visualization services to financial institutions and professionals globally, and we're excited to be integrated with their platform to provide a seamless solution to the industry," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda.  "By integrating our financial data into ChartIQ's platform, clients of Barchart and ChartIQ can save valuable technology spend as the integration helps them get to market quicker," added Haraburda.

Barchart's broad market data coverage includes equities, indexes, options, futures, foreign exchange, cryptocurrency, as well as fundamental and technical data, and wide ranging news coverage.  To learn more about Barchart's market data services or to explore our comprehensive market data inventory, please visit barchart.com/solutions.

To learn more or to access Barchart's extensive market data within ChartIQ's platform, please visit spglobal.com/ChartIQ.

About Barchart
Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions.

