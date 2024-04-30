Barchart Announces producerView(SM) CRM for Grain Merchandisers and Originators

A first-of-its-kind, purpose-built CRM, providing grain buyers with a low-cost and off-the-shelf application for managing producer relationships

CHICAGO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of technology, data and workflow solutions for commodity firms and agribusinesses, announces producerView, a CRM application built specifically for grain merchandisers, originators and agribusiness relationship managers. producerView is available as an off-the-shelf application unique for grain merchandising, origination and producer relationships. producerView also connects with cmdtyView, Marketplace apps and Barchart's wide array of ERP and grain accounting software partners. cmdtyView is Barchart's leading solution for market intelligence, analysis and risk management, and Marketplace apps are Barchart's award-winning mobile apps built for producer-to-elevator business. With these connected workflows, Barchart's grain workflow clients are more equipped than ever before to manage the needs of today's and tomorrow's farmer relationships and grain procurement.

"We are very excited to bring producerView to market," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "Producer relationships are very important, complex and time consuming, and with producerView we are able to help our clients better serve their own clients and become more efficient. Other CRM solutions are too generic and require heavy customization and installation fees, while producerView is unique to merchandising and origination relationships, works out-of-the-box and is low-cost," added Haraburda.

producerView is a web-based application that seamlessly integrates with Barchart grain buying workflows residing inside of cmdtyView, Marketplace apps and an agribusinesses' ERP, such as offer management, contracts, eSign and producer specific data. With Barchart's vast array of ERP connectivity partners, producerView can further enhance a client's ERP investment by bringing together all producer touching information and data related to grain procurement.

Features of producerView are concentrated within four main categories: Core, Origination, Accounting and Analysis. In addition, the service is web-based, no installation or customization is required, and provided at a low-cost to provide immediate benefits to your organization.

Core : Customer Details, Communication, Notes, Farm Mapping

: Customer Details, Communication, Notes, Farm Mapping Origination : Bid & Offer Management, Offer Management Tools and Competitor Bid Analysis

: Bid & Offer Management, Offer Management Tools and Competitor Bid Analysis Accounting : Tickets, Settlements, Balances, Contracts, eSign and additional related data

: Tickets, Settlements, Balances, Contracts, eSign and additional related data Analysis: Customer Data, Reports and Barchart's AI copilot

"Beyond the core CRM features and functionality we have been working closely with our cloud technology provider to incorporate a host of AI tools into producerView," said Barchart CTO Mike Ehrenberg. We've developed a practical AI assistant called Barchart AI copilot, designed to assist our clients, with features including automatically drafting relevant customer reports and communications, posing analytical questions on producer data, and executing tasks like bid updates with simple natural language commands. We also engaged with a collection of our clients to complete version 1.0 of producerView and to help bring this service to market with features we know our clients will benefit from," added Ehrenberg.

"I was invited to be a beta tester of producerView and my first impression of the Barchart CRM platform was that it is going to be beneficial for originators to track progress on not only their own customers but also for the co-op overall," said Jacey Edlin, Grain Originator at New Vision Co-op. "And, aside from the main features like producer information and offer management, being able to track notes for day-to-day interaction with customers is a main feature I would use," added Edlin.

To learn more about producerView, visit https://www.barchart.com/solutions/software/crm or contact a Barchart sales representative today. You can also learn more this September in Orlando at Barchart's Grain Merchandising and Technology Conference. Explore the full agenda and register here: https://www.barchart.com/solutions/company/events/grainconference .

