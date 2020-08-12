Barchart Announces Strategic Partnership with BulkLoads.com for Commodity Transportation Marketplace

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology services to the financial, media and commodity industries, has announced a new exclusive partnership with BulkLoads.com, the largest online bulk freight-matching marketplace. Through this partnership, the two firms will collaborate on product development initiatives, including the integration of BulkLoad.com's transportation management system (TMS) into Barchart's commodity trading platform, cmdtyView Pro, allowing shippers to manage their entire load cycle in one simplified and interactive front-end.

"Partnering with BulkLoads.com, the largest online bulk freight marketplace, helps both firms expand their relationships with grain merchandisers and provides users with better workflows," says Barchart's Head of Strategy Keith Petersen. "We're focused on providing the best tools for grain merchandisers, and incorporating BulkLoads.com into our products does exactly that. We plan to continue to grow our relationship with a focus on data sets and integrations that are focused on improved user experience."

"In addition to providing the largest bulk truck freight marketplace to procure carriers, our BulkTMS platform provides traders and merchandisers a simple way to manage everything to do with the movement of their commodities. From sending load offers that can be negotiated or automatically booked by carriers in the BulkLoads mobile app to viewing digital tickets and grading details in real-time, the BulkTMS platform makes the load lifecycle more efficient and collaborative. With over 6,000+ carriers already using the BulkLoads mobile app, we're leading the digital transformation of bulk freight and are excited to have Barchart as a partner," says Jared Flinn, Operating Partner at BulkLoads.com. "By leveraging Barchart's existing grain accounting integrations, data scientists, developers and cmdtyView trading platform we're taking things to the next level. It's a win-win for everyone."

To sign up for a free trial to cmdtyView Pro, please visit our website . To learn more about the BulkTMS platform, please visit BulkTMS.com .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

About BulkLoads.com

BulkLoads.com provides solutions to the bulk trucking commodity industry that make business faster, more efficient and more profitable. Bulk Loads is a community of shippers, brokers and carriers in the dry and liquid bulk truckload industry. Our shipper members are traders, merchandisers and transportation logistics managers of grain, feed, fertilizer, aggregate and all bulk commodities. For more information, please visit BulkLoads.com .

