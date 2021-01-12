Barchart Appoints Keith Petersen to Chief Strategy Officer and Mark Wator to Head of Financial & Media Sales

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology services to the financial, media and commodity industries, announced that Keith Petersen has been named Chief Strategy Officer, and Mark Wator has been named Head of Financial & Media Sales.

Petersen joined Barchart in 2016 as Head of Strategy. In his new role as Chief Strategy Officer, Petersen will oversee commercial enablement, business development, data science, and product strategy for Barchart. More specially, this includes overseeing the development of proprietary data products, expanding Barchart's data and news distribution network, and growing adoption of Barchart's Market Data, Digital, and cmdty platforms as comprehensive workflow solutions for commodity, financial and media businesses. Prior to joining Barchart, Petersen held roles at CME Group and IMC Trading focused on business and corporate development. Petersen has a Bachelor of Finance from Northern Illinois University and an MBA from The University of Chicago.

Wator joined Barchart in 2008 as a Sales Associate and has had increasing roles and responsibilities within Barchart's sales teams over the past 12 years. In his new role as Head of Financial & Media Sales, Wator will focus on expanding Barchart's sales team and the breadth of solutions Barchart provides to the marketplace, including a comprehensive market data and technology platform, which features managed services and APIs for Data, Charting, Alerts and Trading. In addition, Wator's team will support the expansion into new markets, both geographically and by asset class as Barchart continues to onboard new data sets. The Financial business unit includes brokerage, wealth management, fintech, banking, trading, insurance and exchanges, while Media includes traditional providers as well as financial publishing.

"With Keith joining Barchart over 4 years ago and Mark joining over 12 years ago, both have been key participants in the firm's growth. I am very happy to see their responsibilities expand and excited to see them excel in their new roles," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "From sales and business development to product and marketing strategy, they have both driven our business forward. We are fortunate to have them as part of Barchart's management team and are confident that their contributions will help Barchart continue to grow, and provide meaningful data and technology solutions to commodity, financial and media businesses," added Haraburda.

