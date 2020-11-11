Barchart Awarded Best Buy-Side Commodities Trading Platform by WatersTechnology

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, the leader in commodity data , today announces that its flagship commodity trading platform cmdtyView , has been named the Best Buy-Side Commodities Trading Platform by WatersTechnology . The Buy-Side Technology Awards recognize market-leading platforms and technologies that help buy-side firms manage their workflows more efficiently and effectively.

"cmdtyView is designed to improve and support every workflow of our users, and we are thrilled to be recognized by our clients and WatersTechnology through this prestigious award," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "We have the best team in the business, and our commitment to clients will ensure that we continue to invest in what our clients need," added Haraburda.

"Over the past year we have made many client-driven enhancements to cmdtyView to simplify and streamline our user experience," noted Chris Harrison, Barchart's CTO. "In addition, we have completed numerous integrations with third-party back-office systems to further streamline the workflow for our users. And, our continued development of visualization and analysis tools to help users make use of our physical commodity data catalog, partner data through the cmdty Pricing Network (CPN), and all of our proprietary forecasts and indexes has set the stage for us to scale cmdtyView even further," added Harrison.

New features released in 2020 include:

A suite of geospatial tools providing users with powerful mapping technology to visually analyze any agricultural, energy, or advanced weather dataset in Barchart's data ecosystem

Proprietary commodity indexes for basis forecasts , as well as crop production and yield for North America , bringing more transparency to commodity markets

, as well as for , bringing more transparency to commodity markets Integration of physical commodity trading functionality along with connectivity to third-party back-office systems including risk management and accounting platforms

The release of Marketplace , a mobile app solution that connects commodity producers directly into merchandiser workflows by connecting communication and physical commodity trading into cmdtyView

, a mobile app solution that connects commodity producers directly into merchandiser workflows by connecting communication and physical commodity trading into cmdtyView cmdtyView Excel, a powerful solution for streaming market data in Excel alongside physical commodity prices and global fundamental data

alongside physical commodity prices and global fundamental data New interactive and high-performance charting that can accommodate a wide range of use cases from the most basic to the most advanced, including forward curve and spread analysis

Integration of data from leading contributors in agriculture and energy through the cmdty Pricing Network (CPN)

Integration of BulkLoads Transportation Management System, allowing commodity buyers to arrange and schedule logistics

Looking ahead to 2021, product development is focused on:

Tools for the visualization and analysis of fundamental commodity data

Increased exposure of our Instant Messaging / Chat network

Further support for our growing ecosystem of CPN partner data

Industry specific analytical tools including geospatial "Best Bid" calculators and supply and demand analysis

Historical bids and offers including the ability to chart bands and midpoints

Incorporation of benchmark price reporting agency data for agriculture and biofuels, metals, and the energy complex sectors of crude, natural gas and refined products

Proprietary scripting language named cmdtyScript used for designing and building custom chart indicators

Advanced options analytics including user defined skews and volatility term structures

Mobile trading enhancements including support for multiple order ladders and trading accounts

Delivered entirely from a native HTML5 application that is powerful, responsive and mobile, and is designed to be a true end-to-end workflow solution for commodity trading - cmdtyView stands alone as the only commodity trading solution that provides global market coverage of both futures and physical commodity pricing, proprietary indexes and forecasts, and deep fundamental data, while allowing users to transact physical commodities, schedule logistics and transportation, and execute exchange-cleared trades. To learn more or to sign up for a free trial to cmdtyView, please click here .

