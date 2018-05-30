Barchart Awarded Best Market Data Newcomer Product and Best Real-Time Market Data Initiative at the 2018 Inside Market Data Awards

"We are honored to receive these awards from Inside Market Data. Our market data solutions continue to expand and innovate," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. Our current plans involve expansion into European markets, more in-depth solutions with our existing clients in the US and Canada, and the development of new and alternative data products to compliment our traditional suite," added Haraburda.

In September of 2017, Barchart launched its high-performance real-time and historical cryptocurrency market data feed for major currencies including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Ripple. Delivered through either Barchart's high-performance Data Services, or as a responsive Digital Solution, Barchart's service makes getting high-quality cryptocurrency data into any application, website, or workflow easy and affordable.

"Barchart continues to focus on innovative data products, and the recognition of our consolidated Crypto feed as a market leading initiative, reflects the thought, effort, and care we put into product development," said Keith Petersen, Head of Strategy at Barchart. "The scale and reliability of our core data infrastructure allows us to focus on building exciting new product - and we look forward to launching more new product this year for our customers across Financial Services, Media, and Commodities," added Petersen.

Barchart sources real-time data directly from exchanges around the world, and collects information from fundamental data providers, news and government agencies, associations and weather providers. Barchart's market data feeds are used by companies in finance, commodities, agricultural, energy and media to power front, middle and back-office systems. In addition, Barchart's streaming real-time data feeds are compatible with many ISVs offering trading, charting, and financial analysis applications and websites, as well as back-office systems for portfolio valuation, risk management and accounting.

For more information about Barchart's solutions, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions.

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barchart-awarded-best-market-data-newcomer-product-and-best-real-time-market-data-initiative-at-the-2018-inside-market-data-awards-300656517.html

SOURCE Barchart

Related Links

http://www.barchart.com

