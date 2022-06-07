Barchart Cuts Production and Yield Forecasts for Corn and Soybeans in Initial 2022 Estimates

"We're thrilled to kick off the 2022 growing season by offering commodity professionals access to our estimates for U.S. corn and soybeans," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "This has been somewhat of an unprecedented year for the commodity markets so we're proud to be able to provide users with as much information as possible for their crop marketing decisions."

Barchart's Crop Production and Yield Forecasts provide users with decision-making support for crop marketing and ingredient purchasing ahead of traditional forecasts from the USDA. Bi-weekly crop production forecasts are available to the public for free, while enterprise data and cmdtyView Pro clients have access to daily forecast updates.

When combined with best-in-class cash grain pricing and localized basis forecasts , Barchart is able to provide clients with unparalleled ability to analyze commodity markets.

To learn more about Barchart's Crop Production Forecasts or to receive API access, please visit our website . To request access to cmdtyView Pro, the leading commodity trading platform , please click here .

