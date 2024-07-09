Barchart Enhances Yield Forecast Model with Integration of Planet Data

CHICAGO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of technology, data and workflow solutions for commodity firms and agribusinesses, announces a significant enhancement to its yield forecast model for US corn and soybeans through the integration of data from Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a global provider of high-resolution satellite imagery. This collaboration marks a milestone in Barchart's commitment to delivering cutting-edge agricultural insights to its clients.

Barchart's enhanced yield forecasts, now powered by Planet's advanced satellite data, provide daily updates accessible via API or within cmdtyView, Barchart's premier solution for market intelligence, analysis, and risk management. The improved model offers national and state levels as well as county-level estimates, which have become increasingly vital following their discontinuation by the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. By leveraging Planet's data, Barchart can now provide measurements with improved accuracy of US soil conditions and yield throughout the growing season.

"Our partnership with Planet underscores our dedication to providing our clients with the most advanced and innovative data available," said Will Osnato, Director of Commodity Data Research & Analysis at Barchart. "Through this integration, we are able to equip agribusinesses with unparalleled insights that not only facilitate smarter decisions but also significantly improve operational efficiencies and ultimately enhance profitability."

"Planet is focused on partners who can fine tune our data, make it easier to use, and provide tools to save time and add value for our partners and customers," commented Sonya Penn, VP Partnerships. "For yield forecasting, Barchart provides reliable, critical, easy-to-interpret insights and results in a timely manner and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Planet partner ecosystem."

To access this data within cmdtyView, visit barchart.com/cmdtyview or for an enterprise solution, contact our sales team .

You can also learn more about Barchart's enhanced yield forecast model this September in Orlando at Barchart's Grain Merchandising and Technology Conference. Explore the full agenda and register at barchart.com/grainconference .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

