Barchart Forecasts Cut to USDA Corn Yield and Production Figures in Initial 2021 Production Estimates

Barchart, a leading provider of data services, software and technology to global commodity buyers, agriculture, and the food supply chain, announces their initial 2021 Yield and Production forecasts for U.S. corn and soybeans - which both indicate downside risk to the USDA's projected figures from May's WASDE report.

Released for free to the public on the first Tuesday of each month during the growing season, and available to clients through daily updates, Barchart's Crop Production and Yield Forecasts provide users with decision support for crop marketing and ingredient purchasing ahead of traditional forecasts from the USDA.

"Throughout the 2020 growing season, we provided commodity buyers, ag lenders, and crop marketers with timely U.S. production and yield forecasts before each official USDA crop production forecast each month," says Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "Our initial 2021 forecasts suggest potential downside for both corn and soybean production relative to USDA numbers, and we're pleased to provide these insights to the public."

"Users can access Barchart's national forecasts through our public monthly release; our national and state forecasts via the free bi-weekly U.S. Crop Production report, or daily updates of national, state, district, and county-level forecasts in cmdtyView," added Haraburda. "Starting in July, they will also be able to view crop production and yield forecasts for Canada, providing public access to the entire North American supply side of grain."

To get enhanced access to Barchart's insights on crop production and yield, sign-up for our free U.S. Crop Production Report , access daily updates by subscribing to cmdtyView Pro , or use our enterprise-grade APIs.

To receive Canadian Crop Production and Yield Forecasts starting in July, sign up for our free Canadian Crop Production Report .

In addition to crop production and yield forecasts, subscribers to cmdtyView Pro have access to the latest proprietary data products offered through Barchart's cmdty product line. This includes newly released data sets from the cmdty Pricing Network , which consists of leading data contributors in Ag, Energy, Metals, Food and Beverage, and Renewables.

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

SOURCE Barchart