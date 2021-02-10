Barchart Launches Market Replay - Providing Historical Market Data as a Service

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology services to the financial, media, and commodity industries, announces a new market data service for historical market data , Barchart Market Replay . Market Replay offers clients on-demand API access or file-based delivery of historical market data across multiple asset classes, including equities and futures. Through Market Replay clients can access tick, minute and daily time series data across trades and quotes for multiple use cases, including market analysis, risk management, accounting and charting.

Built for the most demanding users, and created directly from Barchart's real-time data feeds, Market Replay offers comprehensive historical market data as a service. Whether a firm's compliance team is looking for a simple way to measure execution quality, a risk manager needs a reliable way to review historical market events, or an analyst is looking for an easier way to develop new trading strategies using historical tick data ; Market Replay empowers users to work more effectively than ever before.

"Market Replay is a powerful new data service that equips users with extensive historical data access which is pulled from our real-time content, giving users easy access to data that is otherwise challenging or unnecessary to create and maintain on your own," says Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "Market Replay was designed to be used for a variety of different use cases across an organization, which ultimately helps firms work more efficiently by focusing their time growing their business and less time on managing data," added Haraburda.

Market Replay is now available and offered as both an API based service (Web Services) or as a file-based service delivered via FTP. To learn more about Market Replay, please click here . And, to view Barchart Developer documentation, please click here .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

