Barchart Launches the cmdty Pricing Network to Make Ag Markets More Transparent

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data and solutions for commodity markets, announces the creation of the cmdty Pricing Network (CPN), a price contributor network designed to increase transparency in agricultural markets.

The CPN was designed with the view that global agricultural markets - including grain, fertilizer, and proteins - can operate more efficiently if all participants have better access to data and price transparency. Sitting under the cmdty by Barchart product line, the cmdty Pricing Network collects wholesale data from members, normalizes it, and then distributes the data back out to the member network so that they can operate with better information.

"We're thrilled to launch the cmdty Pricing Network as increasing transparency and information flow in agricultural markets is core to helping our partners and clients make better decisions," says Barchart's Head of Strategy Keith Petersen. "Our goal is to demonstrate value to our members by providing them with increased insights into their markets, discounted pricing to the very best tools, and utilizing our network to give them the confidence to make faster and better decisions.

Becoming a member is easy, and after contributing data CPN members unlock benefits that include:

Discounted Pricing: Members of CPN get discounted pricing on cmdtyView Pro - Barchart's leading platform for commodity trading and analytics. API services are also available at a discounted rate to our members.

and analytics. API services are also available at a discounted rate to our members. Exclusive Events: Free tickets to cmdtyExchange are made available to our members. Members also get access to exclusive events with Barchart executives.

are made available to our members. Members also get access to exclusive events with Barchart executives. Data Advisory Services: Data is what we do, and we want to help our partners benefit from our expertise. Advisory services are provided to help members better manage their internal data, and deliver it throughout your organization - or even outside it.

To apply for membership to the cmdty Pricing Network (CPN) please click here . Interested users can register for updates from cmdty here .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions.

SOURCE Barchart

Related Links

http://www.barchart.com

